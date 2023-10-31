Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Eagles

The Cowboys and Eagles will square off for a huge showdown Sunday afternoon in Philly. Right now, the Eagles are the best team in the NFL with a league-leading 7-1 record. The Cowboys are trying to keep pace as they enter the game with a 5-2 mark after two straight wins.
Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Eagles and five for the Cowboys.
Eagles
- The Eagles have had some close games here lately, but for the most part, have kept winning. Philly owns the NFL's best record at 7-1, thanks to a comeback win at Washington this past Sunday, completing a series sweep of the Commanders. The Eagles have played five games decided by one score and have a 4-1 record.
- The Eagles made their significant move before Tuesday's trade deadline back last week when they acquired former Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard from the Titans. Byard recently restructured his contract to create some cap space for the Eagles. Byard, who recently turned 30, is under contract through the 2024 season. He made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2021 and has 27 career interceptions.
- Jalen Hurts is obviously a difference-maker for the Eagles, as both a runner and passer. He has six rushing touchdowns so far but also eight interceptions, which is already more than the six he threw in 15 games last year. Hurts had three in the Eagles' only loss this year back on Oct. 15.
- Few players in the league are dominating as much as A.J. Brown, who is one of five players with 60+ catches so far. Brown has 60 grabs for 939 yards, which ranks second in the NFL. Brown has six straight games of at least 125 receiving yards.
- The Eagles are hopeful for the return of rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who had to leave Sunday's game with Washington with a back injury. An MRI this week showed that Carter doesn't have a serious injury, and will have a chance to play as early as this Sunday against the Cowboys. Carter was the No. 9 pick in the 2023 draft.
Cowboys
- The Cowboys have bounced back since a 32-point loss to the 49ers, with an LA sweep of the Chargers and Rams, which were sandwiched around a much-needed bye week. But at 5-2, the Cowboys have only defeated one team with a winning record (Jets, 4-3). This undoubtedly will be the biggest test of the season so far, especially since the Eagles owning the NFL's best record.
- Dak Prescott has produced his two best games of the season the last two weeks. In Sunday's win over the Rams, Prescott had his first 300-yard passing game, along with four TD passes. He tied Tony Romo for the most games by a Cowboys quarterback with 300-yards and 4 TDs. He enters Sunday's game with the Eagles ranked second in the NFL with a 71.0 completion percentage.
- Three weeks after making it known that he wanted the ball more, CeeDee Lamb has definitely delivered. He had his best game of his career Sunday with 12 catches for 158 yards and two touchdowns. In the last two games, he's caught 19 of his 21 targeted passes.
- Micah Parsons had another sack on Sunday as he continues to have a huge impact here in his third season. But against the Eagles, Parsons has been somewhat contained. He has never had a full sack against Philadelphia, only recording a half-sack in his first game with the Eagles back in 2021.
- Can Brandon Aubrey stay perfect and set an NFL record? Aubrey has tied the league record for most consecutive field goals to begin a career with 18 straight makes, tying Travis Coons (2015). Aubrey can move into the record books with one more kick, but will have to do it in arguably one of the NFL's toughest environments – on the road in Philly.