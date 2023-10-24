Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Cowboys & Rams

The Cowboys are back from the bye week, looking to carry over the momentum created with a win over the Chargers. This time, they'll get the other team in Los Angeles, as the Rams head to town with a 3-4 record.
Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Rams and five for the Cowboys.
Rams
- The Rams have had an up-and-down start to the season so far, staying around the .500 level but never finding a lot of momentum. With a 24-17 loss at home to the Steelers last week, the Rams are now 3-4 and trying to keep pace with a couple of top teams in their division with the 49ers and Seahawks.
- One of the big storylines of the week was the matchup of kickers, considering it was supposed to be a battle between the Cowboys' last two place-kickers. Instead, the Rams have released veteran Brett Maher after he missed two field goals and an extra point in their loss to Pittsburgh. Maher, who kicked for the Cowboys in 2019 and 2022, was having a great season last year before struggling in the playoffs with five missed extra points in two games. As of Tuesday, the Rams have yet to make an official roster move regarding a kicker.
- The Rams have all kinds of question marks at running back. After trading away Cam Akers to Minnesota, the Rams figured to give the snaps to Kyren Williams, who has been out lately with an injury. That has forced quite a carousel of backs, including Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson Jr. Last week, Freeman had a team-high 66 rushing yards while Henderson added 61 and a touchdown. This week, it could be more of a committee again when they face the Cowboys.
- There aren't as many concerns at the wide receiver position, especially with the return of Cooper Kupp, who was on IR for four games with a hamstring injury. In his absence, the Rams found a gem in rookie Puka Nacua, who is leading the NFl in receptions with 58 and he's third in the league with 752 receiving yards. The combination of Kupp and Nacua brings one of the best route-running duos in the league. Kupp has 17 catches for 295 yards in his three games played this year.
- If the Rams feel like they'll be facing a well-rested Cowboys team coming off a bye, they better get used to it. Starting this week, the Rams will play four teams on the remaining schedule that are returning from the off week.
Cowboys
- The Cowboys were thankful to not only get their bye week to fall when it did, but also get a big win over the Chargers heading into the off week. The Cowboys avoided a 3-3 record by beating LA on the road, 20-17 to get to a 4-2 record. After playing five games of double-digit margins of victory, the Cowboys were able to be tested with a close game, getting the three-point win. The team's first three wins were by 40, 20 and 35 points.
- Owner/GM Jerry Jones said he's never going to turn his back on the potential of trade or adding a player who could help the team. But on Tuesday, he said on 105.3 "The Fan" that he likely won't initiate any trade scenarios from other teams. "It'd have to come my way,. I don't want to preclude anything in any way, but it always does. You have a lot of machinations that you're working through there. The initiation of an opportunity to make a trade at this time that would help us, principally, would have to start on the other end."
- Dak Prescott is coming off his best game of the season in the win over the Chargers. He led the offense to a fourth-quarter touchdown to take the lead, and then another drive that resulted in the go-ahead field goal. Prescott also used his legs more, rushing for a season-high 40 yards and his 18-yard touchdown run was the longest of his career.
- After recording two straight games without a sack, Micah Parsons nearly went a third full game before recording a key sack in the fourth quarter against the Chargers. That set up an interception on the next play to seal the game. Parsons is tied for 16th in the NFL with five sacks.
- With the Rams recently cutting Brett Maher, last year's kicker for the Cowboys, it should be pointed out how successful Brandon Aubrey has been for Dallas in his rookie season. Aubrey has made his last 12 extra points but all 16 of his field goal attempts. He's one of six kickers in NFL history to begin a career with at least 16 straight field goal makes and is closing in on the NFL record of 18 straight, set by Travis Coons in 2015.