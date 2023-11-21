Big Picture

Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Dallas & Washington

Nov 21, 2023 at 03:00 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The Cowboys trying to win their third straight game to improve to 8-3 with a matchup with the Commanders. Washington has faced Dallas 10 times over the years on Thanksgiving, with the Cowboys holding an 8-2 edge.

Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Commanders and five for the Cowboys.

Commanders

  • The Commanders are just 4-7 this year but they've played plenty of close games. Of the 11 contests, eight of which have finished with one-score contests. Washington started the season 2-0 but have since lost seven of nine.
  • The Commanders are allowing the most points in the NFL at 27.7 points per game, including six games over 30 points allowed this year. The Cowboys are No. 2 in the NFL in scoring offense at 30.2 ppg.
  • Sam Howell got his first start in the NFL in Week 18 last year against the Cowboys, but things have soured a bit here in his second season. Howell is tied for the NFL lead with 12 interceptions. He's also leading the league in attempts (442) and completions (295). Howell had three interceptions in last week's loss to the Giants.
  • Washington made a couple of big trades before the deadline that will help their future but not the present. Two pass-rushers this year in Chase Young and Montez Sweat and the result hasn't been as favorable, considering the Commanders rank 29th in the NFL in total defense.
  • Despite the departures, running the ball against the Commanders has never been easy. they still have Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne in the middle. Last week against the Giants, Washington allowed no rushing yards at all through three quarters before running out of gas. Saquon Barkley finished with 83 yards, all of it coming near the end with the Giants running out the clock.

Cowboys

  • The Cowboys have won four of their last five games to improve to 7-3 after pulling away from the Panthers 33-10 on Sunday. Dallas is now facing Washington on Thanksgiving to begin a three-game homestand that also includes Seattle and Philadelphia.
  • The short week isn't easy for players to recover from. For the Cowboys, one of the key players on the injury report is CeeDee Lamb, who suffered an ankle injury in Sunday's game. Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones said Lamb is in "good shape" to play on Thursday.
  • Dak Prescott has been on another level in the last five games, leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record, with the lone loss at Philadelphia. In that span, Prescott has passed for 1,543 yards with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
  • DaRon Bland is quietly making a push for NFL Defensive Player of the Year after recording his record-tying fourth interception return for a touchdown last Sunday in Carolina. Bland is also tied for the NFL lead with overall interceptions with six.
  • The Cowboys have played Washington more than any other team on Thanksgiving over the years. Dallas is 8-2 against the franchise on Turkey Day, with one of the losses occurring in the last meeting, a 41-16 loss in 2020. Ironically enough, the Cowboys have never won two straight Thanksgiving Day games at AT&T Stadium but can do so with a win over Washington.

