Big Picture: 10 Storylines for Giants & Cowboys

Nov 07, 2023 at 04:15 PM
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

The Cowboys are coming off a tough loss to the Eagles while the Giants are limping through the season with several injury issues. They're at 2-7 after a 30-6 loss to the Raiders, while the Cowboys are sitting at 5-3.

Here are the 10 big storylines for the week, with five for the Giants and five for the Cowboys.

Giants

  • The Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones for the rest of the season after he suffered a torn ACL in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday. That just adds to even more quarterback issues for the Giants this year after Jones has missed multiple games already and then Tyrod Taylor was placed on IR with a ribs injury. That leaves the Giants searching for answers at quarterback where Tommy DeVito and Matt Barkley are the viable options to start on Sunday.
  • It's not just quarterback where the Giants have injury problems. Tight end Darren Waller and kicker Graham Gano have both been placed on IR for at least the next four weeks. Waller is the Giants' current leader in both catches (36) and receiving yards (384). As for the kicker, the Giants signed both Randy Bullock and Cade York to the practice squad last week.
  • Running back Saquon Barkley has been rather productive when healthy. Has 612 yards from scrimmage, including 502 rushing yards in six games. Against the Cowboys in Week 1, Barkley rushed 12 times for 51 yards.
  • Scoring points are a major problem for the Giants, who are last in the. NFL in scoring offense at just 11.2 points per game. The Giants have scored fewer than 20 points in eight of their nine games and less than 10 in five of them. Of course, they were shut out by the Cowboys 40-0 on opening night. The first half have been a major concern for the Giants this year, being outscored 125-42 in the first half. In nine games, the Giants have only had two first-half leads.
  • The Giants allowed eight sacks to the Raiders on Sunday and they rank dead last in the NFL with 49 sacks allowed. Against the Cowboys in Week 1, the Giants allowed seven sacks to five different players.

Cowboys

  • The Cowboys suffered one of their most disappointing losses in recent years with the 28-23 defeat to the Eagles, despite having three trips inside the Philly 10-yard line in the fourth quarter, only to score a total of six points. The Cowboys had a shot to win with the ball on the Eagles' 6 with 27 seconds to play, but two penalties and a sack prevented the Cowboys from getting the win, dropping to 5-3 and 2.5 games back from the Eagles, who are on a bye week.
  • The Cowboys are looking to replicate a Week 1 beating of the Giants on Sunday Night Football when they dominated New York, 40-0. The game saw the Cowboys score on special teams, defense and offense, producing one of the most complete games in team history.
  • Since a 42-10 loss to the 49ers in which he threw three interceptions, Dak Prescott has been on fire, producing season-highs in passing yards in three straight games, including a 374-yard game in Philly last Sunday. While he's thrown eight touchdowns in that span, he's also thrown just one interception. Still, last week's effort against the Eagles wasn't enough to get the win, putting the Cowboys at 0-2 this year against teams with winning records.
  • CeeDee Lamb is one of the hottest receivers in the NFL right now, setting career-highs in receiving yards in each of the last two games. After recording 158 yards and two scores against the Rams, Lamb had his best output of his career with 191 yards against the Eagles. He is now tied with Michael Irvin for most 10-catch, 150-yard receiving games in franchise history with three each.
  • The Cowboys still haven't found much consistency in the running game. Tony Pollard has just one 100-yard game this year and it came in a Week 3 loss to the Cardinals. Since that game, he hasn't rushed for over 53 yards and he hasn't scored a rushing touchdown since getting two in the Week 1 win over the Giants.

