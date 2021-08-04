Big Picture: 5 Storylines for Cowboys & Steelers

For the first time since 2019, the NFL will hold a preseason game as the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers take centerstage in Canton, Ohio. Two of the league's most decorated franchises will kick off the new season from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in the annual Hall of Fame Game at 7 p.m. CT. Each organization has a lot to prove this season after ending their 2020 campaigns on a disappointing note. Head coaches Mike McCarthy and Mike Tomlin have each made notable changes to their staffs and rosters entering the preseason and have an extra preseason game to make the new pieces fit together. Here are five of the most important storylines for each team heading into Thursday night's preseason opener.