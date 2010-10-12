Blame Game

Heck, I'll take some, too. Put some on me. I'm a member of the media. You guys rely on us to tell it like it is. And before this season, I was with the majority opinion that said this is one of the best teams in the NFL. Well, they're not. I was wrong, like a lot of us were.

And to be honest, I think that's something that we don't say enough in the media. We build teams up because we THINK they're something more than they are. But when a team falls short of expectations - our own expectations in the first place - then we tear them down and look for reasons or scapegoats.

We rarely hear the media or even fans say, "Well, I was wrong with my 12-4 and Super Bowl prediction. I guess I don't know how to evaluate a team very well."