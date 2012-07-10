 Skip to main content
Advertising

'Boys-Niners Among Top 10 Games of 2011

Jul 10, 2012 at 05:17 AM
Josh Ellis

At a time like this, the slowest all year for major American sports, with only an exhibition baseball game on tap tonight and no games at all being played the next two days, it's worth reminding you, the fan, about football.

You know, football, the actual sport.

Amid all the fuss about supplemental drafts, offset language and franchise tag deadlines, it's actually a bit easy to lose sight of the fact that the game of football is played on a field, in a game, as Dave Campo once put it.

Some of those games, it turns out, can be really interesting.

Take last year's Week 2 matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers, which NFL.com this week ranked as the ninth-best contest in all of 2011.

That's the one when Tony Romo bounced back from a meltdown against the New York Jets. Fighting through a cracked rib and punctured lung he suffered in the first half, Romo led the Cowboys from 10 points back, to force overtime, eventually keying the victory with a 77-yard pass to the unlikeliest of heroes, former reality show contestant Jesse Holley.

The game also featured kicker Dan Bailey shanking a 19-yard field goal try in the first quarter, only to come back and nail a pressure-packed 48-yarder at the end of regulation, the first of 26 straight he would make.

Should this game have ranked even higher on the list?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott focused on now amid contract talks

Despite not having a deal in place beyond 2024, Dak Prescott is focused on the present until contract negotiations begin.
news

Spagnola: Striking some high defensive notes

In his Friday column, Mickey Spagnola hits the high notes on a defense that, with the addition of Mike Zimmer, just might be really good. 
news

Pick Fit: QB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

Quarterback is far from a need in this year's draft class, but in case the Cowboys are keeping plans to take a signal-caller close to the vest, here are names that could make sense at each pick.
news

Cowboys necesitan que Mazi Smith dé un gran salto

A pesar de no haber sido un jugador de impacto como novato, y de ahora sufrir de una lesión en el hombro, se espera que Mazi Smith pueda dar un gran salto en su segundo año.
Advertising