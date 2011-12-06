Bryant Has Biggest Game So Far This Year

Had Dan Bailey made the game-winning field goal on Sunday, Dez Bryant might get a game ball for his performance against the Cardinals.

In a loss, his 15-yard catch over the middle that set up the kick is somewhat forgotten, just part of the narrative in a story that ends badly.

It was the kind of catch he's made several times this year - such as on the game-winning drive in both Redskins games - a crucial one to put the Cowboys in position to win.

But unlike those games and all others this year, Bryant had the appearance of a bona fide No. 1 receiver on Sunday. With Miles Austin out of the lineup, Laurent Robinson banged up and Jason Witten being double-teamed, Bryant was challenged with a matchup against Arizona's top corner, rookie standout Patrick Peterson.

Of the 14 times he was targeted - a career high - Bryant caught eight passes for 86 yards. He's had more catches in a game, but not this year, and only against St. Louis has he had more yards in a game in 2011, when he had 90 yards on five catches.