Camp Notes: Injury Front Turns Partly Cloudy

Fitting In: With Jason Witten and Anthony Fasano already solidified as the top tight ends on the depth chart, Hannah's competing for the third tight end job. He'll also need to play well on special teams. Because he has even little college experience playing tight end, Hannah might become a great candidate for the practice squad.

So Far: Hannah is doing well catching the ball in San Antonio, but as he'll tell you, his blocking needs to improve. The former basketball player also needs to work on running his routes.

Best Asset: Athleticism. Hannah is the tallest tight end on the team at 6-6, but he is as quick as any player at the position and has very good hands for a big man.

You Should Know: Hannah had three varsity letters in basketball at the University of Houston before switching to football fulltime as a senior. With NFL teams looking for the next Antonio Gates, a basketball crossover star, he'll get a good look in the pros.

A Mouthful: "In high school I played receiver - going from a receiver's stance to a tight end stance and coming off the ball is really different than what I'm used to and that's been my main transition. - On the toughest part of getting back into football after three years away from the game. -Josh Ellis