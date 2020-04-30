CeeDee Lamb Latest Cowboys WR to Wear 88

In fact, Jones mentioned that his dear friend Jerry Lamb, who wore No. 88 as a teammate at the University of Arkansas, recently passed away and figured it would be a great honor for CeeDee Lamb to don the jersey. But make no mistake, Jones also mentioned that Lamb would fit into the strong tradition of Cowboys receivers who have worn that number as well.

"I said in honor of my great friend who just passed this year that we're going to have his namesake come on here and wear old number 88. Just like Michael and Dez and those guys," Jones said. "And we've got us a wide receiver. And let me tell you one thing, if he's got the competes and heart of that Jerry Lamb, he'll be bad to the bone."

The original 88, Drew Pearson, was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in January. He's an All-Decade player from the 1970s and a member of the Ring of Honor.

Irvin, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was one of the emotional leaders for the Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s, when the team won three Super Bowls.

And Bryant is the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73.

Those are some big shoes to fill for Lamb, but it seems like the Cowboys believe he's up for the challenge.

Here are the other numbers for the Cowboys' 2020 Draft Class:

31 – Trevon Diggs , CB

, CB 75 – Neville Gallimore , DT

, DT 41 – Reggie Robinson II , CB

, CB 63 – Tyler Biadasz , C

, C 51 – Bradlee Anae , DE

, DE 01 – Ben DiNucci, QB

Here is every Cowboys player to wear No. 88