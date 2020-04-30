Thursday, Apr 30, 2020 01:00 PM

CeeDee Lamb Latest Cowboys WR to Wear 88

18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

CeeDee-Lamb-Latest-Cowboys-WR-to-Wear-88-hero

Drew Pearson. Michael Irvin. Dez Bryant. And now, make room for CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys' first-round draft pick will be the next wide receiver to wear No. 88, hoping to follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest receivers, not only in team history, but the NFL as well.

Lamb, who wore No. 2 in college, has officially been given No. 88 – something Jerry Jones had speculated about last weekend.

The History of #88

See the players who have worn the Cowboys famous #88 (some players missing due to lack of photos).

Colin Ridgway, P/K 1965
1 / 35

Colin Ridgway, P/K 1965

Ron Sellers, WR 1972
2 / 35

Ron Sellers, WR 1972

Drew Pearson, WR 1973-83
3 / 35

Drew Pearson, WR 1973-83

temp88gal_111213_13.jpg
4 / 35
temp88gal_111213_14.jpg
5 / 35
temp88gal_111213_12.jpg
6 / 35
temp88gal_111213_10.jpg
7 / 35
Michael Irvin, WR 1988-99
8 / 35

Michael Irvin, WR 1988-99

temp88gal_111213_22.jpg
9 / 35
temp88gal_111213_19.jpg
10 / 35
temp88gal_111213_24.jpg
11 / 35
temp88gal_111213_23.jpg
12 / 35
temp88gal_111213_18.jpg
13 / 35
temp88gal_111213_20.jpg
14 / 35
temp88gal_111213_17.jpg
15 / 35
temp88gal_111213_16.jpg
16 / 35
Jackie Harris, TE 2000-01
17 / 35

Jackie Harris, TE 2000-01

temp88gal_11213_2.jpg
18 / 35
temp88gal_11213_1.jpg
19 / 35
Antonio Bryant, WR 2002-04
20 / 35

Antonio Bryant, WR 2002-04

temp88gal_111213_9.jpg
21 / 35
temp88gal_111213_6.jpg
22 / 35
temp88gal_111213_8.jpg
23 / 35
Dez Bryant, WR 2010
24 / 35

Dez Bryant, WR 2010

temp88gal_111213_29.jpg
25 / 35
temp88gal_111213_32.jpg
26 / 35
temp88gal_111213_34.jpg
27 / 35
temp88gal_111213_33.jpg
28 / 35
temp88gal_111213_31.jpg
29 / 35
temp88gal_111213_30.jpg
30 / 35
temp88gal_111213_35.jpg
31 / 35
temp88gal_111213_28.jpg
32 / 35
temp88gal_111213_26.jpg
33 / 35
temp88gal_111213_25.jpg
34 / 35
CeeDee Lamb, WR (2020-present)
35 / 35

CeeDee Lamb, WR (2020-present)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

In fact, Jones mentioned that his dear friend Jerry Lamb, who wore No. 88 as a teammate at the University of Arkansas, recently passed away and figured it would be a great honor for CeeDee Lamb to don the jersey. But make no mistake, Jones also mentioned that Lamb would fit into the strong tradition of Cowboys receivers who have worn that number as well.

"I said in honor of my great friend who just passed this year that we're going to have his namesake come on here and wear old number 88. Just like Michael and Dez and those guys," Jones said. "And we've got us a wide receiver. And let me tell you one thing, if he's got the competes and heart of that Jerry Lamb, he'll be bad to the bone."

The original 88, Drew Pearson, was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame back in January. He's an All-Decade player from the 1970s and a member of the Ring of Honor.

Irvin, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was one of the emotional leaders for the Cowboys' dynasty of the 1990s, when the team won three Super Bowls.

And Bryant is the Cowboys' all-time leader in touchdown receptions with 73.

Those are some big shoes to fill for Lamb, but it seems like the Cowboys believe he's up for the challenge.

Here are the other numbers for the Cowboys' 2020 Draft Class:

  • 31 – Trevon Diggs, CB
  • 75 – Neville Gallimore, DT
  • 41 – Reggie Robinson II, CB
  • 63 – Tyler Biadasz, C
  • 51 – Bradlee Anae, DE
  • 01 – Ben DiNucci, QB

Here is every Cowboys player to wear No. 88

  • Sonny Davis, LB, 1961
  • Colin Ridgeway, P/K, 1965
  • Sonny Randle, WR, 1968
  • Reggie Rucker, WR, 1970-71
  • Ron Sellers, WR, 1972
  • Drew Pearson, WR, 1973-83 
  • Michael Irvin, WR, 1988-99
  • Jackie Harris, TE, 2000-01
  • Antonio Bryant, WR, 2002-04 
  • Brett Pierce, TE, 2004-05 (Also wore #49)
  • Dez Bryant, WR (2010-17) 
  • CeeDee Lamb, WR (2020-present)

Related Content

Jerry Jones regresa a la oficina mientras Cowboys reabren sus puertas
news

Jerry Jones regresa a la oficina mientras Cowboys reabren sus puertas

Por primera vez en más de dos meses, la NFL está permitiendo que los equipos vuelvan a reabrir sus puertas.
TE: Getting To Know The Belldozer
news

TE: Getting To Know The Belldozer

For the second time in the last two years, the tight end position is without Jason Witten. How does this group look different with Blake Jarwin on top of the depth chart?
Jerry Jones Returns to Office as Cowboys Re-Open
news

Jerry Jones Returns to Office as Cowboys Re-Open

For the first time in over two months, the NFL is allowing teams to reopen their doors for business.
Updates: NFL Makes Changes To Hiring Processes
news

Updates: NFL Makes Changes To Hiring Processes

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' off-season.

Advertising