Corporate Partnership Survey | 3

OFFICIAL RULES

DALLAS COWBOYS SURVEY

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

To Enter: To be eligible, entrant ("Entrant") must provide the sponsor of this Dallas Cowboys Survey (the "Survey"), Pro Silver Star, Ltd. (the "Sponsor"), with its full name, email address, phone number, zip code and date of birth. Limit one (1) survey entry per person. Sponsor will not be responsible for entries lost, delayed, incomplete or misdirected. Entries will become the sole property of Sponsor and by entering, Entrant expressly consents to adding his/her information to receive future promotional offers, and using Entrant's information for advertising, publicity or any other purposes whatsoever, as determined by Sponsor in their sole discretion, without compensation and with or without attribution to Entrant, as Sponsor elects.

Method of Entry: Entrant may go to https://teamsportsmarketing.iad1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV9XBpwYWzD6yWtbU and follow the directions for submitting the survey (an "Entry").

Entry Limit and Requirements:There is a limit of one (1) Entry per person, during the Entry Period. Survey must be completely filled out to be counted as an eligible Entry. Sponsor will not be responsible for entries lost, delayed, incomplete or misdirected.

Eligibility: Survey is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia. Must be 18 years of age or older. Entrant is not eligible if he/she is an employee of Sponsor or a member of the immediate family (defined as parents, children, siblings or spouse, regardless of where they reside) or household of any of the above persons. By entering, Entrant agrees to abide by these rules and all decisions of Sponsor, which are final in all matters relating to this Survey.

Entry Period: The Survey begins at or about 12:00 PM Central Standard Time ("CST") on August 29, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM CST on September 19, 2022 ("Entry Period"). Entries submitted after the Entry Period will not be accepted. The Sponsor's computer is the Survey's official clock.

Prize: There will be one (1) prize (the "Prize") consisting of one (1) Dak Prescott signed jersey. Approximate retail value ("ARV") of Six Hundred U.S. Dollars ($600.00). Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any portion of the Prize for one of equal or greater value. Winner(s) (as defined below) may not request Prize substitution. Prize is non-transferable and may not be claimed or used by any person other than the Winner. By accepting the Prize, the Winner agrees that Sponsor and its designees may use his/her name, voice, photograph, image, likeness, address (city and state), biographical information, Prize information and/or statements about this Survey for advertising and publicity purposes in all media worldwide (including social media) at the discretion of the Sponsor without limitation, for an unlimited time and without further compensation or notice. Any portion of Prize not accepted by Winner will be forfeited. Federal, state, and local taxes on Prize and any expenses relating to the acceptance of and use of Prize not specified herein are the responsibility of Winner. The Prize will be fulfilled as soon as commercially practicable.

Sponsor will not be responsible for any prize that may be lost, stolen, counterfeit, damaged or tampered with in any way before reaching the winner. Sponsor, to the extent permitted by law, makes no warranties, and hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to any prize awarded in connection with the Survey. WITHOUT LIMITING THE GENERALITY OF THE FOREGOING, THE PRIZE IS PROVIDED "AS IS" WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EITHER EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AND SPONSOR HEREBY DISCLAIMS ALL SUCH WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, WITHOUT LIMITATION, IMPLIED WARRANTIES. OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE, OR NON-INFRINGEMENT. All prize details are at Sponsor's sole discretion. In the event winner is disqualified for any reason, Sponsor will award the Prize to another eligible Entrant.

Drawing/Notification of Winner: At the conclusion of the Survey, on or about September 23, 2022, Sponsor will select the name of one (1) potential Winner in a random drawing of all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. The odds of being selected as a potential Winner depend on the number of eligible entries received during the Entry Period. An Entrant is not a Winner of any Prize unless and until Entrant's eligibility and Entry has been verified and notified such verification is complete. A potential Winner will be notified by telephone or email after the drawing with instructions on how to claim the Prize. The Prize Winner will be required to sign and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Liability/Publicity Release (except where prohibited) and any other requested documents within the time period specified in the notification email or the Prize may be forfeited in its entirety and awarded to an alternate Winner, at the Sponsor's sole and absolute discretion. Failure to provide all required information and a signature on the documents within the stated time period may result in forfeiture of Winner's right to claim the Prize, and may result in the Prize being awarded to an alternate Winner, if time permits. Sponsor reserves the right to conduct a background check on any potential Prize Winner and reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any person based on such background check if Sponsor determines in its sole discretion that awarding the Prize to such potential Prize Winner might reflect negatively on Sponsor or any of the Released Parties.

Disclaimer: Each Entrant in this Survey agrees to release and hold harmless Sponsor, NFL Entities (as defined below) and Sponsor's directors, officers, subsidiaries, affiliates, owners, joint venturers, partners, parent companies, divisions, related entities, employees, agents and representatives, successors and assigns, and all others associated with the development and execution of this Survey, including without limitation, any prize providers (the "Released Parties"), from and against all claims, including but not limited to mechanical errors and other errors, inaccurate, fraudulent, incomplete, late, lost, misdirected entries; or any delays in delivery of Prize; or bodily injuries, death, losses or damages of any kind, without limitation, that may arise from or in connection with Entrant's participation in this Survey or acceptance, possession or use of the Prize, or participation in Prize-related activities. By participating in this Survey, Entrant agrees and acknowledges to be bound by these official rules, all Sponsor-related terms and conditions, as well as the decisions of Sponsor which are final and binding in all respects; to waive any rights to claim ambiguity with the official rules.

Limitations of Liability: The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by any Entrant, technical errors or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Survey; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Survey; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Survey or the processing of Entries; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from Entrant's participation in the Survey or receipt or use or misuse of any Prize. If for any reason an Entrant's Entry is confirmed to have been erroneously deleted, lost, or otherwise destroyed or corrupted, Entrant's sole remedy is another Entry, if possible. No more than the stated number of Prize will be awarded. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming or any other reasons cause more than stated number of Prize as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award only the stated number of Prize by a random drawing among all legitimate, unawarded, eligible Prize claims.

Applicable Law: This Survey and these official rules shall be construed and governed in accordance with the laws of the State of Texas. As a condition to participating in this Survey, each Entrant agrees that any and all disputes that cannot be resolved between the parties, and all causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Survey will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, exclusively before a court located in the State of Texas. The Entrant and Sponsor hereby waive any and all right to trial by jury. If any provision of these official rules are declared or found by a court of competent jurisdiction to be illegal, unenforceable or void, then such provision will be null and void but each other provision hereof not so affected will be enforced to the full extent permitted by applicable law. All federal, state and local laws and regulations apply.

General: If, for any reason the Survey is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor, which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Survey, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, suspend or modify this Survey, in whole or in part without notice. Survey is subject to all applicable laws. Income and other taxes or tariffs, if any, are the sole responsibility of the Winner. Other restrictions may apply. All rights reserved.

In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between representations or other statements contained in any materials related to the Survey or made by any representative of Sponsor, and the terms and conditions of these official rules, these official rules will govern and control.

Severability: The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these official rules will not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any provision is found to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable or illegal, these Official Rules will remain in effect and construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or illegal provision were not contained in these Official Rules.

Data Collection: Sponsor will be collecting personal data about Entrants when they enter the Survey. Please review Sponsor's privacy policy statement at www.dallascowboys.com/privacy. By participating in the Survey, Entrants hereby agree to all of the terms and conditions of the privacy statement of the Sponsor.

Sponsor: Pro Silver Star, Ltd., One Cowboys Way, Suite 100, Frisco, TX 75034