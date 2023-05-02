Presented by

Cowboys 2023 HR Derby Details, Players and More

May 02, 2023 at 10:00 AM
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys will step up to the plate at Riders Field in Frisco for the 10th annual Reliant Home Run Derby. Catch a glimpse of your favorite player this offseason, as they swing for the fences to raise money for charity.

The Reliant Home Run Derby is free and open to the public, and advance tickets are not required.

Each player will take turns hitting home runs until one Cowboy reigns victorious, with each hit and homerun earning a donation from Reliant to benefit The Salvation Army. For the past 10 years, Reliant has hosted the charitable event with the Dallas Cowboys and has donated more than $715,000 to The Salvation Army and other local nonprofits.

Fans can follow @DallasCowboys, @ReliantEnergy and #ReliantDerby to catch the highlights and fun from afar. Players scheduled for a turn at bat include:

  • Trevon Diggs
  • Jake Ferguson
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Zack Martin
  • Osa Odighizuwa
  • Micah Parsons
  • Dak Prescott
  • Tyron Smith
  • Kavontae Turpin
  • Leighton Vander Esch

WHERE: Riders Field, 7300 RoughRiders Trail, Frisco, TX 75034

WHEN: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

  • 5:30 p.m. - Gates open to media
  • 6:00 p.m. - Gates open to public
  • 7:00 p.m. - National anthem and ceremonial first pitch/swing
  • 7:10 p.m. - Reliant Home Run Derby competition begins
  • 8:15 p.m. - Reliant check presentation to The Salvation Army, photo opportunities

This family-friendly event will also include mascots from Reliant (Hugo), the Cowboys (Rowdy) and The Salvation Army (Shieldy), as well as The Salvation Army Band, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, Chowboyz, and Dallas Cowboys Rhythm & Blue.

