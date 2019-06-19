Cowboys Add FB to Roster; Waive LB Phillips

FRISCO, Texas – There should be another fullback on the roster when the Cowboys get to training camp next month.

The team signed fullback Ryan Yurachek to the 90-man roster on Wednesday. To make room, the Cowboys have released linebacker Justin Phillips.

Yurachek, who worked out for the Cowboys last week after a minicamp practice, will join Jamize Olawale on the roster as fullbacks.

Yurachek, who played his college ball at Marshall, spent last year with the Raiders on the practice squad. Initially, he signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2018 but ended up in Oakland.

During his four years with Marshall, Yurachek caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns. He only had three carries for 40 yards.