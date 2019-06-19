 Skip to main content
Advertising

Cowboys Add FB to Roster; Waive LB Phillips

Jun 19, 2019 at 04:14 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Cowboys-Add-FB-to-Roster-Waive-LB-Phillips-hero

FRISCO, Texas – There should be another fullback on the roster when the Cowboys get to training camp next month.

The team signed fullback Ryan Yurachek to the 90-man roster on Wednesday. To make room, the Cowboys have released linebacker Justin Phillips.

Yurachek, who worked out for the Cowboys last week after a minicamp practice, will join Jamize Olawale on the roster as fullbacks.

Yurachek, who played his college ball at Marshall, spent last year with the Raiders on the practice squad. Initially, he signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie in 2018 but ended up in Oakland.

During his four years with Marshall, Yurachek caught 143 passes for 1,354 yards and 26 touchdowns. He only had three carries for 40 yards.

As for Phillips, he was one of the team's undrafted rookies from Oklahoma State, but found himself at the bottom of a rather deep depth chart at linebacker.

Related Content

news

Spagnola: Gotta find out if this guy can play

Among the long list of things the Cowboys must figure out this upcoming season is if Trey Lance, who has limited NFL experience, is a part of their future.
news

Past/Present: La'el Collins to sign with Buffalo

Past/Present Blog presented by United Ag & Turf
news

Pick Fit: RB fits for every Cowboys draft pick

To open the Pick Fit series, we take a look at every pick for the Dallas Cowboys in the upcoming draft and highlight which running back could work for every Cowboys pick.
news

High Low: Cowboys' Odds of Drafting at RB in 2024

It's very possible that the Dallas Cowboys make another addition to the running back position in free agency, but what are the odds that they pull that trigger in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Advertising