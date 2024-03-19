Cowboys announce promotions, 2024 coaching staff

FRISCO, Texas — Another round of changes has arrived for the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff in 2024, having seen Dan Quinn depart as defensive coordinator to take on the role of head coach of the Washington Commanders, a move that preceded the departure of other coaches in Dallas.
Those moves include Joe Whitt Jr. and Shariff Floyd, former passing game coordinator and assistant defensive line coach, respectively, leaving to join Quinn in the nation's capital; and that combines with former defensive line coach Aden Durde accepting the job as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks.
It all spells change for the Cowboys' coaching staff, including a worthy promotion for Al Harris, who ascends to the role of assistant head coach beside Mike McCarthy — in addition to maintaining his other duties that have made him one of the most respected assistants in the league.
Harris is a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl cornerback of McCarthy's from their days together with the Green Bay Packers who joined his former coach as a defensive backs coach for the Cowboys in 2020.
Here's a complete look at how things have all shaken out within the staff:
New Offensive Coaches:
- Steve Shimko - Offensive Assistant/Quality Control
New Defensive Coaches:
- Mike Zimmer - Defensive Coordinator
- Paul Guenther - Def. Run Game Coordinator
- Jeff Zgonina - Defensive Line
- Greg Ellis - Assistant Defensive Line/Quality Control
- Cristian Garcia - Assistant Defensive Backs/Quality Control
New faces such as Ellis and Zimmer are truly not new at all, the former having spent time as a player for the Cowboys while the latter was once a longtime assistant coach turned defensive coordinator who is back in his previous role for the team.
Guenther follows Zimmer from their 2021 season together with the Vikings, and was key in helping to steal former All-Pro linebacker Eric Kendricks away from the San Francisco 49ers in 2024 free agency.
And in a bit of inverse reality, the Cowboys were able to poach two of the Commanders' coaches, namely Zgonina and Garcia, who left Washington to make their way to Dallas and Zimmer's defensive unit.
Lastly, Harris isn't the only incumbent taking on a new role, with wide receivers' coach Robert Prince accepting a promotion to take on the added duties of being the team's pass game coordinator — a role vacated by Whitt in his leave to the Commanders.
A full look at everyone's roles going forward:
Cowboys' 2024 Assistant Coaching Staff
Offense:
- Brian Schottenheimer - Offensive Coordinator
- Chase Haslett - Pass Game Specialist
- Jeff Blasko - Run Game Coordinator/RB
- Mike Solari - Offensive Line
- Scott Tolzien - Quarterbacks
- Lunda Wells - Tight Ends
- Ramon Chinyoung - Assistant Offensive Line/Quality Control
- Ryan Feder - Assistant QB/Game Management/
- Evan Harrington - Offensive Assistant/Minority Fellowship
- Robert Prince - Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
- Steve Shimko - Offensive Assistant/Quality Control
Defense:
- Al Harris - Assistant Head Coach/Defensive Backs
- Mike Zimmer - Defensive Coordinator
- Paul Guenther - Defensive Run Game Coordinator
- Cannon Matthews - Safeties
- Jeff Zgonina - Defensive Line
- Greg Ellis - Assistant Defensive Line/Quality Control
- Cristian Garcia - Assistant Defensive Backs/Quality Control
- Scott McCurley - Linebackers
- Darian Thompson - Assistant linebackers/Quality Control
Special Teams:
- John Fassel - Special Teams Coordinator
- Rayna Stewart - Assistant Special Teams
- Eric Simonelli - Quality Control/Head Coach Assistant
Strength and Conditioning:
- Harold Nash - Strength and Conditioning Coordinator
- Cedric Smith - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
- Kendall Smith - Assistant Strength and Conditioning
- Braylon Tatum - Markus Paul S&C Intern
With the staff now finalized under McCarthy, it's time for the Cowboys to get to the task of trying to finally overcome a nearly 30-year championship drought — with no shortage of motivation in the season to come.