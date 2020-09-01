Cowboys Begin 60th Anniversary Celebration Week

Frisco, Texas (Sept. 1, 2020) – The Dallas Cowboys will kick off their season-long celebration of the club's 60th year anniversary this week, which will include introducing special events, recognitions and announcements to commemorate the 60th year anniversary.
Beginning this week, a DallasCowboys.com digital and social feature will count down the top-60 players in Cowboys history presented by DraftKings. The top 11 through 60 players will be unveiled on Dallas Cowboys social channels throughout the week.
Set to air on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on DallasCowboys.com and Dallas Cowboys social channels, prominent members of the Dallas-Fort Worth media including Brad Sham, Rick Gosselin, Nick Eatman and Jean-Jacques Taylor will provide in-depth analysis that determined the top-60 players in Cowboys history.
Later that evening on Sept. 6, NFL Network Hosts Rich Eisen and Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin will join the Cowboys to unveil the top 10 Dallas Cowboys players presented by DraftKings at 8 p.m. on DallasCowboys.com and Dallas Cowboys social channels. The countdown will also include interviews by former Cowboys Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The 14-person committee responsible for the selection of the Cowboys top-60 players included two Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, Rick Gosselin and Charean Williams, along with longtime Cowboys play-by-play announcer Brad Sham. Authors Nick Eatman and Jeff Sullivan were among the group, as were longtime writers and broadcasters Todd Archer (ESPN.com), Kurt Daniels (Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine), Clarence E. Hill (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Bill Jones (KTVT-CBS 11), David Moore (The Dallas Morning News), Kristi Scales (Dallas Cowboys Radio Network), Rob Phillips and Mickey Spagnola (DallasCowboys.com), and Jean-Jacques Taylor (The Dallas Morning News/ESPN Radio).
To learn more about the top-60 Cowboys players go to https://www.dallascowboys.com/top60.
The full hour-long Dallas Cowboys Top 60 Players presented by DraftKings show will re-air locally on TXA 21 on Monday, September 7 at 7 p.m.
Throughout 2020, the club will release more original digital content that will feature significant historical moments and events throughout club history on all of its social media and related platforms, unveil new 60th Anniversary themed merchandise and release rare collector's items in partnership with some of the team's respective partners:
- Video Vignette Series of Cowboys memorabilia through the years presented by Lincoln
A video vignette series that will showcase important artifacts spanning the 60-year history of the Dallas Cowboys, cohosted by Mary Padian of Storage Wars
- Deep Blue presented by Pepsi
A Dallas Cowboys Deep Blue Documentary on the 60-year history of the Dallas Cowboys
- Est. 1960 Book - 6 Decades of Cowboys Football
Coffee table book featuring a 60-year look back with stories, photos, player profiles, and season recaps
- Pepsi – Celebrating 60 years with commemorative Est. 1960 Packaging on 15-pack of 12 oz. Pepsi cans and the giveaway of 1,960 limited edition Dak Prescott Throwback Jerseys featuring the Est. 1960 Patch
- 7Eleven – Launching two Est. 1960 Commemorative Collector Cups available at your local 7Eleven stores throughout the season
- Deutsch Family Wine and Spirits – Commemorating 60 years of Dallas Cowboys history with two Dallas Cowboys 60th Anniversary Limited Edition wines. The essence of America's Team – a proud legacy of excellence, achievement and unique style. Blended and bottled in partnership by the Dallas Cowboys and Joseph Carr, available in both an etched or paper Est. 1960 premium wine bottle and available all season long at local Texas retailers.
- New Era Headwear Collection - Celebrating styles worn by Dallas Cowboys players and coaches over the last 60 years, only available at Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop locations
- PopSockets –Limited edition Dallas Cowboys Est. 1960 PopGrip design, with 50% of the proceed benefitting The Salvation Army. Available for purchase at www.popsockets.com and online at the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop: www.shop.dallascowboys.com
- Texas Lottery – Texas Lottery and the Dallas Cowboys kick off the 2020 season with the new Est. 1960 Dallas Cowboys scratch ticket and second-chance drawings. The latest version of the $5 game is available now at all Texas Lottery® retailers where scratch ticket games are sold.
- Miller Lite – Celebrating 60 years of Cowboys greatness with Est. 1960 Dallas Cowboys specially marked packaging and commemorative Est. 1960 Miller Lite cans at participating retailers.
- Main Event – Celebrating the 60th anniversary of Cowboys football by offering fans 60 minutes of FREE game play with the purchase of 60 minutes on every Cowboys game day. The 60 minutes of free play is available on more than 120 games inside each center beginning on Sunday, Sept. 13.
- Nike – Don't miss the exclusive line of Dallas Cowboys Nike t-shirts inspired by historical moments from the Cowboys 60 years. Available at the Nike Store at The Star.
- Special Capsule Collection - Includes commemorative 1960 patch on game jerseys, exclusive Nike gear, headwear and apparel with vintage styles, drinkware housewares and more.