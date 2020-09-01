Cowboys Begin 60th Anniversary Celebration Week

Frisco, Texas (Sept. 1, 2020) – The Dallas Cowboys will kick off their season-long celebration of the club's 60th year anniversary this week, which will include introducing special events, recognitions and announcements to commemorate the 60th year anniversary.

Beginning this week, a DallasCowboys.com digital and social feature will count down the top-60 players in Cowboys history presented by DraftKings. The top 11 through 60 players will be unveiled on Dallas Cowboys social channels throughout the week.

Set to air on Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. on DallasCowboys.com and Dallas Cowboys social channels, prominent members of the Dallas-Fort Worth media including Brad Sham, Rick Gosselin, Nick Eatman and Jean-Jacques Taylor will provide in-depth analysis that determined the top-60 players in Cowboys history.

Later that evening on Sept. 6, NFL Network Hosts Rich Eisen and Hall of Fame Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin will join the Cowboys to unveil the top 10 Dallas Cowboys players presented by DraftKings at 8 p.m. on DallasCowboys.com and Dallas Cowboys social channels. The countdown will also include interviews by former Cowboys Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

The 14-person committee responsible for the selection of the Cowboys top-60 players included two Pro Football Hall of Fame voters, Rick Gosselin and Charean Williams, along with longtime Cowboys play-by-play announcer Brad Sham. Authors Nick Eatman and Jeff Sullivan were among the group, as were longtime writers and broadcasters Todd Archer (ESPN.com), Kurt Daniels (Dallas Cowboys Star Magazine), Clarence E. Hill (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Bill Jones (KTVT-CBS 11), David Moore (The Dallas Morning News), Kristi Scales (Dallas Cowboys Radio Network), Rob Phillips and Mickey Spagnola (DallasCowboys.com), and Jean-Jacques Taylor (The Dallas Morning News/ESPN Radio).

To learn more about the top-60 Cowboys players go to https://www.dallascowboys.com/top60.

The full hour-long Dallas Cowboys Top 60 Players presented by DraftKings show will re-air locally on TXA 21 on Monday, September 7 at 7 p.m.

Throughout 2020, the club will release more original digital content that will feature significant historical moments and events throughout club history on all of its social media and related platforms, unveil new 60th Anniversary themed merchandise and release rare collector's items in partnership with some of the team's respective partners: