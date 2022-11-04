Cowboys Best & Worst Moments At Halfway Point

Biggest Surprise:

Patrik: Two words: Cooper Rush. It wasn't long ago that Rush was out of Dallas after being passed over for Andy Dalton, and the jury was out on if he could avoid making mistakes that might torpedo the year without Prescott. He went 4-1, however, and that's all I have to say about that.

Nick: Based off my worst moment, it has to be the fact Cooper Rush was able to win four straight games and had a chance to rally them against Philly. Never did I think he was capable of igniting a QB controversy of any kind. The fact that it was almost a thing, is surprising enough.