Cowboys "Draft" A Plan To Support Mental Health

In any game, the objective is to win. Moving across the field, players focus on outplaying their opponent and controlling the tempo of the game. However, more important than that is their will to never give up. To never give up on opportunities. To never give up on their teammates and to never give up on themselves. It's a fight that is challenged day in and day out. Facing a similar fight of will, but in a different uniform is U.S Army veteran Kinikia Burdine.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Burdine has dedicated her life to serving her country as a combat officer in the U.S. Army. However, while she was fighting to defend our country, she was also fighting mental health issues. A constant battle within, Burdine's condition worsened after returning from a tour in Iraq.

Keeping her will to never give up, she turned her life around after attending Dallas County Veterans Treatment Court which is led by Judge Dominique Collins. Burdine now has a Master of Social Work degree from Texas A&M Commerce and is a licensed social worker who works in hospice and provides mental health counseling for people struggling with depression and anxiety. She is also currently working on her Doctorate of Social Work at the University of Southern California.