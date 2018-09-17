Cowboys Hopeful Thin D-Line Depth Will Improve

Sep 17, 2018 at 05:37 PM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

Cowboys-Hopeful-Thin-D-Line-Depth-Will-Improve-hero

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were already down to seven active defensive linemen against the New York Giants. The last thing they needed was another injury, this time a sprained knee for Maliek Collins in Sunday's 20-13 victory at AT&T Stadium.

The good news is the injury to Collins doesn't sound long-term. Head coach Jason Garrett said the starting defensive tackle "hopefully" can get back to practice sometime this week.

The Cowboys are already dealing with multiple injuries across their front. Defensive end Randy Gregory (concussion) was medically cleared to practice last Friday but did not dress against the Giants. Defensive tackle Datone Jones also has been working his way back from a preseason knee injury and sat out the first two games.

The hope is both can take another step forward this week.

Despite thin numbers, the defensive line was very productive against New York. Four different linemen recorded sacks on Giants quarterback Eli Manning, including one from second-year defensive end Taco Charlton.

Charlton, the team's first-round pick a year ago, also recovered a fumble. He has started the first two games at right defensive end and played heavy snap totals while Gregory was sidelined.

"He's doing a good job affecting the quarterback," Garrett said. "He's around the ball a lot. He's playing with enthusiasm. He's just active. He's showing up on the tape and really that's what we anticipated getting."

Related Content

news

Gil Brandt left a lasting legacy on the Cowboys, NFL

There are few things involving the history of the Cowboys or the NFL that didn't involve Gil Brandt. The team and league lost a legend this week with the passing of Brandt at the age of 91. Here is a closer look at his legacy.
news

Deep Blue: Behind the scenes with 'War Stories 2'

Season 9 of Deep Blue concludes with the first-ever sequel of the series. War Stories 2 is back with more draft-day stories with behind-the-scenes footage of players such as Dez Bryant, Tony Dorsett, Randy White, Darren Woodson and Deuce Vaughn.  
news

Noah Igbinoghene ready for NFL reset: 'I need this'

The trajectory of Noah Igbinoghene took a sharp downturn in his time with the Dolphins, but the former first-round pick is exhaling deeply as he works to shine for the Cowboys.
news

Everson Walls: Brandt was 'legendary for the NFL'

Cowboys legend Everson Walls took a moment with the media on Thursday to reflect on the life and career of longtime executive Gil Brandt who passed away earlier in the day.
Advertising