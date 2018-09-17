Cowboys Hopeful Thin D-Line Depth Will Improve

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys were already down to seven active defensive linemen against the New York Giants. The last thing they needed was another injury, this time a sprained knee for Maliek Collins in Sunday's 20-13 victory at AT&T Stadium.

The good news is the injury to Collins doesn't sound long-term. Head coach Jason Garrett said the starting defensive tackle "hopefully" can get back to practice sometime this week.

The Cowboys are already dealing with multiple injuries across their front. Defensive end Randy Gregory (concussion) was medically cleared to practice last Friday but did not dress against the Giants. Defensive tackle Datone Jones also has been working his way back from a preseason knee injury and sat out the first two games.

The hope is both can take another step forward this week.

Despite thin numbers, the defensive line was very productive against New York. Four different linemen recorded sacks on Giants quarterback Eli Manning, including one from second-year defensive end Taco Charlton.

Charlton, the team's first-round pick a year ago, also recovered a fumble. He has started the first two games at right defensive end and played heavy snap totals while Gregory was sidelined.