29 Players On The Field For Rookie Mini-Camp 

The final day of rookie mini-camp wrapped up on Saturday afternoon as the 29-player group of draft picks and undrafted free agents from both 2023 and a select few from 2022 hit the field for the first time to get work in with the coaching staff, minus Mike McCarthy who was out for the day after having a back procedure on Friday.
The day mostly consisted of positional work and seeing what each player could bring a physical, movement and technical perspective on the field. Along with 27 signees, two players were also in action in a tryout setting.
Here is the full list of 29 players that participated in the mini-camp.
- Issac Alarcón, DL, Monterrey Tech (International Pathway Program Signing 2020)
- Jose Barbon, WR, Temple (UDFA 2023)
- T.J. Bass, OT, Oregon (UDFA 2023)
- Brendan Bordner, OT, Florida Atlantic (Tryout, UDFA 2023)
- Earl Bostick, OT, Kansas (UDFA 2023)
- Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina (R7 Draft Pick, 2023)
- Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech (UDFA 2023)
- Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State (UDFA 2023)
- Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (UDFA 2022)
- David Durden, WR, West Florida (UDFA 2023)
- Princeton Fant, TE, Tennessee (UDFA 2023)
- Viliami Fehoko, DL, San Jose State (R4 Draft Pick, 2023)
- Seth Green, TE, Houston (Free Agent Signing, 2022)
- Dennis Houston, WR, Western Illinois (UDFA 2022)
- Durrell Johnson, DE, Liberty (UDFA 2023)
- Isaiah Land, LB, Florida A&M (UDFA 2023)
- Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College (UDFA 2022)
- Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State (UDFA 2023)
- D'Angelo Mandell, DB, BYU (UDFA 2023)
- Matthew McKay, QB, Elon (Tryout, UDFA 2023)
- DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (R3 Draft Pick, 2023)
- Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina (R5 Draft Pick, 2023)
- Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (R2 Draft Pick, 2023)
- Eric Scott, CB, Southern Miss (R6 Draft Pick, 2023)
- Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan (R1 Draft Pick, 2023)
- John Stephens, TE, Louisiana-Lafayette (UDFA 2023)
- Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (UDFA 2022)
- Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State (R6 Draft Pick, 2023)
- Tyrus Wheat, DE, Mississippi State (UDFA 2023)