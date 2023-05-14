Rookie Mini Camp | 2023

29 Players On The Field For Rookie Mini-Camp 

May 13, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

20230513_DAL_Rookie_Minicamp-227
Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys/Callena Williams/Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Rookie Minicamp | 2022

The final day of rookie mini-camp wrapped up on Saturday afternoon as the 29-player group of draft picks and undrafted free agents from both 2023 and a select few from 2022 hit the field for the first time to get work in with the coaching staff, minus Mike McCarthy who was out for the day after having a back procedure on Friday.

The day mostly consisted of positional work and seeing what each player could bring a physical, movement and technical perspective on the field. Along with 27 signees, two players were also in action in a tryout setting.

Here is the full list of 29 players that participated in the mini-camp.

  • Issac Alarcón, DL, Monterrey Tech (International Pathway Program Signing 2020)
  • Jose Barbon, WR, Temple (UDFA 2023)
  • T.J. Bass, OT, Oregon (UDFA 2023)
  • Brendan Bordner, OT, Florida Atlantic (Tryout, UDFA 2023)
  • Earl Bostick, OT, Kansas (UDFA 2023)
  • Jalen Brooks, WR, South Carolina (R7 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • Myles Brooks, CB, Louisiana Tech (UDFA 2023)
  • Jalen Moreno-Cropper, WR, Fresno State (UDFA 2023)
  • Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (UDFA 2022)
  • David Durden, WR, West Florida (UDFA 2023)
  • Princeton Fant, TE, Tennessee (UDFA 2023)
  • Viliami Fehoko, DL, San Jose State (R4 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • Seth Green, TE, Houston (Free Agent Signing, 2022)
  • Dennis Houston, WR, Western Illinois (UDFA 2022)
  • Durrell Johnson, DE, Liberty (UDFA 2023)
  • Isaiah Land, LB, Florida A&M (UDFA 2023)
  • Alec Lindstrom, C, Boston College (UDFA 2022)
  • Hunter Luepke, FB, North Dakota State (UDFA 2023)
  • D'Angelo Mandell, DB, BYU (UDFA 2023)
  • Matthew McKay, QB, Elon (Tryout, UDFA 2023)
  • DeMarvion Overshown, LB, Texas (R3 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • Asim Richards, OT, North Carolina (R5 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • Luke Schoonmaker, TE, Michigan (R2 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • Eric Scott, CB, Southern Miss (R6 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan (R1 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • John Stephens, TE, Louisiana-Lafayette (UDFA 2023)
  • Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (UDFA 2022)
  • Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State (R6 Draft Pick, 2023)
  • Tyrus Wheat, DE, Mississippi State (UDFA 2023)

Related Content

news

Fassel Mentions 3 Potential Veteran Kicker Options

If the Cowboys decide to add a veteran kicker to compete this offseason, John Fassel listed a few names, and didn't rule out Brett Maher.

news

Notes: Mazi's Pass-Rush Plan, Deuce Goals & More

The rookie class has made its way into The Star for rookie mini-camp, and the ideas around the fit on the current roster are already being formulated

Advertising