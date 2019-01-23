Cowboys' New OC Hire To Come From Within

Now, to be fair, that's not the full picture. Jones did confirm one outside addition Tuesday by addressing the report that the Cowboys had hired former quarterback Jon Kitna to join their coaching staff.

"We've got a commitment from Kitna to join us," he said.

Kitna played for the Cowboys, alongside Tony Romo, in four separate seasons, including 2013 – the final stop of a 14-year playing career that saw him throw for 29,745 yards and 165 touchdowns.

Following that, he enjoyed a successful coaching career on the high school level in both Tacoma, Wash., and Waxahachie, Texas. He was preparing to be the offensive coordinator for the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football when the Cowboys called.

From talking to team executive vice president Stephen Jones, it's clear the Cowboys were intrigued by two aspects of Kitna's resume. Firstly, he has a wealth of NFL experience he can use to help Dak Prescott. On top of that, having coached at the high school level, he has familiarity with some of the newer concepts in offensive football being popularized by the likes of Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson and Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy.

"We had Jon in here, he's outstanding. Tony thought the world of him. He's just a pro's pro," Stephen Jones said. "He's coached high school football. People say 'What does that have to do with it?' I was seeing where Pederson and Nagy, I think Andy Reid found them at the high school levels, and look at what they're doing."

So, Kitna is on board – but that leads to the next bit. As it stands right now, in mid-Janury, the Cowboys haven't figured out exactly how the staff will function. And they aren't currently in a hurry to do so.

"We're not a in a big hurry," Jerry Jones said. "Obviously, we're here and at the Pro Bowl, and so I don't look for any decision imminently to be coming from that."

As has been reported around the league in recent days, it's evident that current quarterbacks coach Kellen Moore will have a hand in the shakeup. Following a three-year stint as the Cowboys' backup quarterback, Moore was brought in as the quarterbacks coach in 2018.