Presented by

Cowboys Offer Support To Saints, Gulf Coast

Aug 29, 2021 at 02:15 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cowboys-Offer-Support-To-Saints,-Gulf-Coast-hero

ARLINGTON, Texas – No reminder is necessary about the dire events unfolding on the Gulf Coast, but the Cowboys have a prescient one inside their building.

With Hurricane Ida making landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm on Sunday morning, the New Orleans Saints have relocated to the Dallas area to continue their preparations for the regular season. With his own team wrapping up the preseason against Jacksonville on Sunday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones offered his support to them and to the region.

"You mentioned the real concern we have for the Gulf Coast and the New Orleans area. And I'm proud to say that the Saints have come up to Dallas to be away from the storm, and we're going to have them out here practicing," Jones said prior to kickoff against Jacksonville.

The Saints were supposed to conclude their preseason against Arizona on Saturday night in New Orleans, but that game was canceled when it became obvious the storm was headed for a Louisiana landfall. Instead, when the Jaguars leave town on Sunday afternoon, the Saints will take their spot at AT&T Stadium to take care of their practice obligations while monitoring the situation at home.

"We're just pleased to do anything we can to help anything out with our great fans of the NFL in Louisiana and certainly the Gulf Coast area," Jones said.

Ida made its landfall mere moments before the Cowboys and Jaguars kicked off, so this is clearly still a developing situation.

To make a financial gift to support ongoing disaster relief efforts go to give.helpsalvationarmy.org or call 800-725-2769.

Related Content

news

Miller Lite Draft Party Returns to The Star April 29

The Cowboys are welcoming fans back to The Star on April 29 for the 2021 Dallas Cowboys Draft Day Party, presented by Miller Lite. Check out all of this year's festivities.
news

D-Law, Charlotte Jones Send "Heroes" To Super Bowl

DeMarcus Lawrence and Charlotte Jones Honor Healthcare Heroes with Trip to Super Bowl LV and Sleep Number Beds.
news

Cowboys Gift $1 Million of Resources to HS Football

The Jones Family & Dallas Cowboys have partnered with the Texas High School Coaches Association and the UIL to celebrate 100 years of Texas High School Football.
Advertising