Cowboys Offer Support To Saints, Gulf Coast

ARLINGTON, Texas – No reminder is necessary about the dire events unfolding on the Gulf Coast, but the Cowboys have a prescient one inside their building.

With Hurricane Ida making landfall on the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm on Sunday morning, the New Orleans Saints have relocated to the Dallas area to continue their preparations for the regular season. With his own team wrapping up the preseason against Jacksonville on Sunday, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones offered his support to them and to the region.

"You mentioned the real concern we have for the Gulf Coast and the New Orleans area. And I'm proud to say that the Saints have come up to Dallas to be away from the storm, and we're going to have them out here practicing," Jones said prior to kickoff against Jacksonville.

The Saints were supposed to conclude their preseason against Arizona on Saturday night in New Orleans, but that game was canceled when it became obvious the storm was headed for a Louisiana landfall. Instead, when the Jaguars leave town on Sunday afternoon, the Saints will take their spot at AT&T Stadium to take care of their practice obligations while monitoring the situation at home.

"We're just pleased to do anything we can to help anything out with our great fans of the NFL in Louisiana and certainly the Gulf Coast area," Jones said.

Ida made its landfall mere moments before the Cowboys and Jaguars kicked off, so this is clearly still a developing situation.