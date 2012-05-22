Cowboys, 'Skins Issue Joint Statement

May 22, 2012 at 06:57 AM

The Cowboys and Redskins have issued a joint statement on the ruling of arbitrator Stephen Burbank to not hear a full appeal of the $46 million in salary cap penalties leveled against the two teams:

"We pursued our salary cap claim pursuant to the CBA and we respect and will abide by the arbitrator's decision to dismiss. We will continue to focus on our football teams and the 2012 season."

It looks like the teams, longtime division foes, will rest their mutual grievance.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones commented on the irony of joining forces with the Redskins a couple months back, saying with a smile "I am sensitive about having to be joined up with the Redskins. That's irritating."

Back to business as usual for these NFC East rivals, it appears.

