Cowboys, Texas Lottery Launch New Scratch Ticket

FRISCO, Texas – As football season draws near, the Texas Lottery® and the Dallas Cowboys have announced that they will team up for a 10th consecutive year to launch a new Cowboys scratch ticket and promotional second-chance drawings. Texas Lottery and Dallas Cowboys representatives introduced the newest version of the $5 game today at The Star in Frisco.

The new Cowboys scratch ticket, which launched on Aug. 20, offers more than $30.3 million in total cash prizes, including 10 top prizes of $100,000 and more than 4,700 non-cash second-chance prizes. Overall odds of winning an instant-win cash prize are one in 3.99, including break-even prizes.

"We are thrilled to partner up with the Dallas Cowboys' organization for a 10th year to generate funding for public schools in Texas," said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. "The promotional second-chance drawings will once again offer our players the opportunity to win exciting VIP experiences and once-in-a-lifetime opportunities."

Since the first Cowboys scratch ticket launched in 2009, the Cowboys-themed games have generated more than $314.8 million in sales and $65.3 million for Texas education. During that time, more than $217.9 million in prizes from the game has been awarded to winners.

Dallas Cowboys Owner/President/General Manager Jerry Jones, had this to say, "It is truly special to partner with a great organization like the Texas Lottery that not only helps us provide great experiences to our fans, but moreover our co-branded Cowboys Scratch Ticket will aid in supporting the future of our great state by giving back to Texas Education. The Texas Lottery partnership allows us to reach Cowboys fans all across the state for a chance to join us in experiences; at the Draft in the War Room, here at Training Camp, Win Season Tickets, or view a game from a Luxury Suite at AT&T Stadium. In that same way, we also reach young dreamers as they learn and grow with the help of our fine teachers in the Texas Education system. That's something we are very proud of in this partnership."

Players can enter non-winning Cowboys scratch tickets into any of the five promotional second-chance drawings to be held throughout the run of the game for chance to win experiential prizes, including a Dallas Cowboys Wild Weekend package, Draft Day party package, Training Camp package, season tickets, autographed jerseys and Cowboys Pro Shop gift cards. Before entering non-winning tickets into the drawing, Texas Lottery players must register or already be registered with the Texas Lottery Luck Zone.

There will be 947 prizes awarded in each of the five second-chance drawings. Each drawing will include:

• One (1) Dallas Cowboys "Wild Weekend" package (The package is for a winner plus 19 guests.) Valued at $65,787.90*.

• Two (2) "Draft Day Party" packages (Each package is for a winner plus a guest.) Valued at $65,787.90*.

• One (1) "Training Camp" package for two (2) at the Dallas Cowboys training facility in Frisco, Texas. (The package is for a winner plus a guest.) Valued at $9,866.84*.

• Eighteen (18) pairs of Season Tickets to the next complete season of team home games (Season is based on the date of prize fulfillment.) Valued at $13,156.32* for each pair.

• Three hundred twenty (320) autographed authentic jerseys from Dallas Cowboys players (as determined by the Dallas Cowboys). Valued at $475 each.

• Six hundred five (605) $100 Dallas Cowboys Gift Cards (Valued at $100 each)

(*- Prize values include federal withholding tax.)

The five entry deadlines for the separate second-chance drawings are: Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 13, with the final drawing date yet to be determined.