Cowboys To Aid Tornado Relief Efforts

While the majority of Cowboys fans were enjoying the team's dominating win over the Eagles last Sunday, many Dallas residents found themselves in the middle of a natural disaster.

Tornadoes ripped through the heart of the city, destroying many homes and leaving thousands of others without power.

The Cowboys and The Salvation Army have a strong history of working together and have established a way to donate. Text 20222 and type the word "Cowboys" to make a $10 donation.

The Cowboys have announced that they will donate all of their proceeds from the 50/50 Raffle funds tickets from the Nov. 10 game against the Vikings to the relief efforts. Against the Eagles at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys generated more than $44,000 through the raffle, which will also be earmarked for TSA Tornado Disaster relief efforts.

The Cowboys have been in constant communication this week with the Dallas Independent School District to assess both short-term and long-term needs as they are continuing to be identified.

Thomas Jefferson High School had major damage to their football facilities, including the locker rooms and fields. The Patriots' homecoming game scheduled for Friday was postponed and moved to another field Saturday morning.