Cowboys To Face Another Rookie QB For Second Straight Week

For the second straight week, the Cowboys will again face a quarterback they coached back in January at the Senior Bowl.

Cleveland has named rookie Cody Kessler as the starter this week. Browns head coach Hue Jackson said he needs to find out if Kessler is the team's future quarterback and that's why he picked the rookie over veteran Josh McCown, who started last week against the Jets.

Kessler, a third-round pick from USC, is 0-5 as a starter this year for a Browns team that has started the first half of the season 0-8.

He was one of four quarterbacks on the North squad at the Senior Bowl, coached by the Cowboys' staff. While Carson Wentz, who faced the Cowboys last week with the Eagles, dominated most of the headlines that week in Mobile, Ala., Kessler also played in the game for Jason Garrett's team.