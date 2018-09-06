Cowboys, WinStar Form Unique Partnership

"The Cowboys definitely cover some ground," he said.

Located on the Texas-Oklahoma state line along Interstate 35, WinStar World Casino has become a preeminent gaming and entertainment venue. In the past 15 years, the world-class casino and resort has been drawing patrons and visitors from across the nation.

Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby said that the tribe has always had a close connection with Dallas and North Texas.

"Hundreds of Chickasaws live in the Dallas area and the Dallas Cowboys are a vital part of the community," said Gov. Anoatubby, "While this partnership is a great business deal that is only one of the reasons we are excited to be involved with the Dallas Cowboys and the Jones family. Jerry Jones is committed to enhancing the quality of life of Arlington youth and others in the community, which aligns closely with our mission to enhance the overall quality of life of the Chickasaw people"

This is the first time in league history that a casino has been granted official designation as a team's exclusive partner, granting exclusive use of a team's logos and marks. An amendment passed by league owners created the opportunity for casinos to obtain official partnerships with NFL teams.