CowboysWire: Thursday's Social Media Updates

Good sign for Geoff Swaim, mixing back in to practice today. Randy Gregory was still limited. Still no practice for David Irving or Taco Charlton #cowboyswire pic.twitter.com/T3fdqlU77t— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 8, 2018
TE Geoff Swaim (knee) and WR Deonte Thompson (ribs) returned to practice on limited basis today. The rest of the Cowboys' practice report looks the same as Wednesday's. #cowboyswire— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) November 8, 2018
Jason Garrett anticipates Geoff Swaim will do something at practice today. He’s hopeful Randy Gregory can do something, but he doesn’t expect David Irving to practice #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 8, 2018
Latest Q&A with @BryanBroaddus is now posted on Alexa. Topics: improving the offense, the draft, penalties & more.— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) November 7, 2018
Appreciate everyone's questions this week. Check it out! Say, "Alexa, open Dallas Cowboys." #cowboyswire
Eight Cowboys did not practice due to injury: Connor Williams, Swaim, Irving, Taco, Sean Lee, Joe Thomas, Tavon Austin, Deonte Thompson.— Rob Phillips (@robphillips3) November 7, 2018
Randy Gregory (knee) returned on a limited basis. Keep in mind this was a very light workout coming off the Monday night game. #cowboyswire
Zeke Elliott, asked today if this road trip to Philly is a must-win: “100 percent, yeah it’s a must-win. Being a division game, that makes it that much more important.” #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 7, 2018
Jason Garrett, asked how motivated he thinks Dez Bryant will be to play the Cowboys in three weeks: “You’ll have to ask him. I love Dez, wish him nothing but the best.” #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 7, 2018
Jason Garrett confirms that Connor Williams is getting a knee scope, but the Cowboys are hopeful it’s a short-term injury.— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 7, 2018
The plan is to have a competition between Xavier Su’a-Filo and Adam Redmond for Williams’ LG spot #cowboyswire
Connor Williams hurt his knee last night and may need a scope, Jason Garrett says. He won’t be available to practice at the outset of the week, and Garrett says they’ll weigh their options if Williams is unavailable #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 6, 2018
Jason Garrett, asked if there’s a scenario where he’d take over play calling: “Right now, Scott Linehan is going to call the plays for the offense.” #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 6, 2018
Jason Garrett doesn’t have a definitive timetable for Sean Lee, but he does expect Lee to be out for “a little bit.”#cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 6, 2018
Jerry Jones, just now on @1053thefan: “Dak is the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. He’s young, and he’s going to get extended.” #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 6, 2018
Talking on @1053thefan this morning, Jerry Jones reiterates his point from last night that he’s a lot more concerned by the way the Cowboys played last night than their 3-5 record overall #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 6, 2018
Jerry Jones: “Tonight’s game did not — did not, I emphasize — impact my future look at Dak. Not tonight.” #cowboyswire— David Helman (@HelmanDC) November 6, 2018