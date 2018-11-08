CowboysWire: Thursday's Social Media Updates

Nov 08, 2018 at 03:05 PM

Dak Motivated to "Do Even More" After Award

Dak Prescott, the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, was back in the community on Friday in Phoenix, saying he's motivated to do even more.

Spagnola: Shedding Tears During NFL Honors

Chuck Howley finally made the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the special moment was somewhat bittersweet. Plus, the Cowboys were front and center at last night's NFL Honors show.

What's Next? Discussing the Future at Cowboys TE

Dalton Schultz is entering another offseason without a long-term deal in hand, and that creates questions at a position once dominated by Jason Witten, as Dallas sorts through it all.

Lamb Reacts to Cowboys OC Swap, 2023 Outlook

There's a shakeup occurring on the offensive side of the Cowboys coaching staff, and free agency could change things even more for Dallas — Lamb giving his stance on it all.

