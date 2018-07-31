CowBuzz: Rookie Schultz Welcomes First Child

Jul 31, 2018 at 12:14 PM
Arians-Presley-HS18
Presley Arians

Social Media Intern

Looks like rookie tight end Dalton Schultz will be adding a new position to his game plan: Dad.

The fourth-round pick from Stanford left Saturday's practice early to be with his girlfriend as they welcomed their first child to the family. Theodore Schultz was born Saturday night, and luckily the new dad was able to make it to what he describes as the most important event in his life.

Understandably so, the birth of his son now takes the cake over his previous greatest moment of being drafted by the Cowboys in April.

Kicking off a new season of football and fatherhood – looks like 2018 is a big year for you, Dalton!

