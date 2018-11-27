D-Law Not Backing Down From Saints' Challenge

"They're going to have to match our intensity," he said. "For 60 minutes straight, if you hit a mother f----- in the mouth and then they ain't doing what they're regularly doing, putting up 50 points, they start to get a little distressed. Now, you got them where you want them at, and then you f----- choke their ass out."

All of that said, Lawrence has plenty of respect for this week's opposition. New Orleans is heading into AT&T Stadium on a 10-game win streak, averaging 37.2 points per game in the process. The Cowboys' premier pass rusher is well aware of that fact.

"This team right here that we're going to face is hands down, if you really look at the details, the best team in the league," he said.