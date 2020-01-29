Dak On McCarthy's Hiring, Contract Talks, More

Dak Prescott remains confident that he and the Cowboys will eventually reach an agreement on a long-term contract.

"I've got confidence something will get done," Prescott said on Westwood One’s RapSheet + Friends, NFL Media insider Ian Rapoport's podcast from Super Bowl week in Miami. "Obviously being the Cowboys quarterback is second to none. There's very few positions in all of sports that are comparable to it. So when you put that in perspective, my mindset is to be in Dallas and I've got the confidence in my team to get something done and the confidence in the Cowboys that we'll be able to."

Prescott played out the final season of his rookie contract in 2019, throwing for career-high 30 touchdown passes and 4,902 yards, one short of the franchise's all-time single-season record. He has an expiring contract, but Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said last week a long-term deal is the team's "No. 1 priority" this offseason.

Prescott said he's "so thankful" for the coaching and support he got from former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett during his first four seasons in the league. Garrett has become the Giants' offensive coordinator since the Cowboys announced in early January that they would not seek a contract extension with Garrett after nine full seasons as head coach from 2011-19.

Mike McCarthy now takes over as the ninth head coach in franchise history. Prescott said he has spoken over the phone with McCarthy and is "excited for him to lead our team."

"He's got a Super Bowl (in 2010 with the Packers)," Prescott said. "…When a guy has that and he comes into the locker room to lead, people want to follow. We want to follow because he has something and he knows how to get something that we want."

There is some continuity on the 2020 offensive staff with McCarthy bringing back Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator after the Cowboys finished first in total offense and sixth in points last season.