Thursday, Aug 06, 2020 04:00 PM

Dak Prescott Continues Call For Social Justice

18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Dak-Prescott-Continues-Call-For-Social-Justice-hero
AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Dak Prescott continues to be active in the fight for social justice.

After George Floyd's death while in police custody sparked outrage across the country, Prescott announced in June that he will pledge $1 million to "improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country."

Thursday,Time Magazine reported that Prescott has written a letter to Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board calling for the release of Julius Jones, a Black death row inmate sentenced to death for a 1999 murder in the state.

Jones' conviction has been called into question nationally and was the subject of an ABC 20/20 documentary last month. Several athletes with ties to the state of Oklahoma have advocated for Jones' release, including NBA star Russell Westbrook and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

"After reviewing the facts of the Julius Jones case, I firmly believe the wrong person is being punished for this terrible crime; furthermore, an evaluation of the process that led to Mr. Jones' conviction raises serious legal and ethical concerns," Prescott wrote in his letter, according to Time. "I implore you to right this wrong. Please don't let another innocent black man die from the systemic mistreatment that has plagued our nation for far too long."

