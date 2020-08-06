Dak Prescott Continues Call For Social Justice

Dak Prescott continues to be active in the fight for social justice.

After George Floyd's death while in police custody sparked outrage across the country, Prescott announced in June that he will pledge $1 million to "improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy in our country."

Thursday,Time Magazine reported that Prescott has written a letter to Oklahoma governor Kevin Stitt and the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board calling for the release of Julius Jones, a Black death row inmate sentenced to death for a 1999 murder in the state.

Jones' conviction has been called into question nationally and was the subject of an ABC 20/20 documentary last month. Several athletes with ties to the state of Oklahoma have advocated for Jones' release, including NBA star Russell Westbrook and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.