Dak Sees Himself in Dallas For "Rest Of My Career"

After an offseason with a running narrative of Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys sitting on opposite sides of a negotiating table, Prescott spoke to reporters in his first official (and virtual) press conference of the 2020 NFL season. If anyone expected him to express any degree of animosity towards the organization that placed the franchise tag on him, they would have been mistaken.

"Business is business, and once I'm in the locker room and part of what's going on now, I don't focus too much about the future," Prescott said. "It's more about today. So with that being said, I'm excited to be a Dallas Cowboy. I've been a fan of this organization. I've been a fan of this program for years. I love every bit of the opportunity and the platform that I get to be the quarterback here. I love this team. I'm excited about what we can do and accomplish this year. No frustration as far as that. Once again, I believe something will get done, and I also believe I'll be a Dallas Cowboy for the rest of my career."