Dallas Cowboys 2007 Kick-Off Spectacular

Jul 22, 2007 at 11:36 AM

Kick-Off Spectacular Schedule:
4:00 p.m. - North Plaza Opens
6:00 p.m. - Doors to the Alamodome Open
7:00 p.m. - Show starts with the Los Lonely Boys performing
8:00 p.m. - The Live Televised portion of the show begins with the voice of the Cowboys Brad Sham hosting. Appearances from team owner Jerry Jones, Head Coach Wade Phillips, assistant coaches and players, as well as Rowdy and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
9:00 p.m. - Show concludes -- North Plaza remains open including a live band
11:00 p.m. - North Plaza Closes

2007 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Practice Schedule (dates & times subject to change)

Tuesday, July 24 6:00-9:00PM (Kick-Off Event)
Wednesday, July 25 2:30-4:30PM
Thursday, July 26 9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
Friday, July 27 2:30-4:30PM
Saturday, July 28 9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
Sunday, July 29 2:30-4:30PM
Monday, July 30 9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
Tuesday, July 31 2:30-4:30PM
Wednesday, August 1 9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
Thursday, August 2 2:30-4:30PM
Friday, August 3 2:30-4:30PM
Saturday, August 4 9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
Sunday, August 5 2:30-4:30PM
Monday, August 6 9:00-11:00AM and 2:30-4:30PM
Tuesday, August 7 2:30-4:30PM
Wednesday, August 8 2:30-4:30PM (Break Camp)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

