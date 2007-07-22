Dallas Cowboys 2007 Kick-Off Spectacular

Kick-Off Spectacular Schedule:
4:00 p.m. - North Plaza Opens
6:00 p.m. - Doors to the Alamodome Open
7:00 p.m. - Show starts with the Los Lonely Boys performing
8:00 p.m. - The Live Televised portion of the show begins with the voice of the Cowboys Brad Sham hosting. Appearances from team owner Jerry Jones, Head Coach Wade Phillips, assistant coaches and players, as well as Rowdy and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.
9:00 p.m. - Show concludes -- North Plaza remains open including a live band
11:00 p.m. - North Plaza Closes
2007 Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Practice Schedule (dates & times subject to change)
|Tuesday, July 24
|6:00-9:00PM (Kick-Off Event)
|Wednesday, July 25
|2:30-4:30PM
|Thursday, July 26
|9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
|Friday, July 27
|2:30-4:30PM
|Saturday, July 28
|9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
|Sunday, July 29
|2:30-4:30PM
|Monday, July 30
|9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
|Tuesday, July 31
|2:30-4:30PM
|Wednesday, August 1
|9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
|Thursday, August 2
|2:30-4:30PM
|Friday, August 3
|2:30-4:30PM
|Saturday, August 4
|9:00-11:00AM and 3:30-5:00PM
|Sunday, August 5
|2:30-4:30PM
|Monday, August 6
|9:00-11:00AM and 2:30-4:30PM
|Tuesday, August 7
|2:30-4:30PM
|Wednesday, August 8
|2:30-4:30PM (Break Camp)