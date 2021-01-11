Dallas Cowboys Wings and Dreams Art Contest presented by Wingstop Charities | 2021 page 1 

Jan 11, 2021 at 10:30 AM
Dallas-Cowboys-Wings-and-Dreams-Art-Contest-presented-by-Wingstop-Charities-2021-page-1-hero

DEADLINE EXTENDED TO FRIDAY, MARCH 19th 2021

Virtual submissions will now be accepted with the appropriate submission forms to community@dallascowboys.net

SHOW US YOUR FLAVOR & CREATIVITY

The Dallas Cowboys Wings and Dreams Art Contest presented by Wingstop challenges 12th grade high school students in Propser ISD, Frisco ISD, Plano ISD and Arlington ISD to create unique works of art for the chance to earn college scholarship funds and other prizes!

  • WINNER (1 STUDENT)
    $5,000 college scholarship and other prizing
  • RUNNERS-UP (2 STUDENTS)
    $2,500 college scholarship

PARTICIPATION REQUIREMENTS

12th grade students in Prosper ISD, Frisco ISD, Plano ISD & Arlington ISD. Please read the full Contest Rules below for artwork size and material requirements.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE

All artwork must be received before 5:30 PM on February 28, 2021.

HOW TO SUBMIT ARTWORK

Submissions should be delivered to Dallas Cowboys Community Relations Department at The Star in Frisco or in care of AT&T Stadium. All submitted works must be accompanied by a Contest Submission Form. Please read the full Contest Rules below for artwork size and material requirements.

  • ATTN: Community Relations
    Dallas Cowboys Headquarters
    1 Cowboys Way
    Frisco, Texas 75034

If dropping off in-person in Frisco, please take to security at The Star's main entrance (look for the sparkling lights hanging from the ceiling) during normal business hours.

  • ATTN: Community Relations
    Dallas Cowboys c/o AT&T Stadium
    1 AT&T Way
    Arlington, Texas 76011

If dropping off in-person in Arlington, please take to security at 'Entry A' during normal business hours.

Related Content

news

McCarthy: Moore es capaz pero aún falta crecimiento

Todavía hay confianza en Kellen Moore, pero el entrenador en jefe Mike McCarthy admite que hay un área que le gustaría ver mejorar.

news

Catch-Up: Top Headlines Before Cowboys-Bengals

Check out the biggest storylines of the week from the podcasts, to videos and articles to preview the build-up for Cowboys and Bengals this Sunday.

news

Gut Feeling: Cowboys-Bengals Staff Predictions

The Cowboys and Bengals both enter Sunday's game 0-1, but the Cowboys are trying to bounce back with a backup quarterback. Check out the staff predictions for Sunday's game.

news

Spagnola: Testing The Outer Limits Of Resiliency

Maybe Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is some sort of amateur psychic when he chose the 2022 season's one-word motto, as if he had this foreboding feeling: RESILIENCE.

Advertising