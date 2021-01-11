Dallas Cowboys Wings and Dreams Art Contest presented by Wingstop Charities | 2021 page 1 

DEADLINE EXTENDED TO FRIDAY, MARCH 19th 2021
Virtual submissions will now be accepted with the appropriate submission forms to community@dallascowboys.net
SHOW US YOUR FLAVOR & CREATIVITY
The Dallas Cowboys Wings and Dreams Art Contest presented by Wingstop challenges 12th grade high school students in Propser ISD, Frisco ISD, Plano ISD and Arlington ISD to create unique works of art for the chance to earn college scholarship funds and other prizes!
- WINNER (1 STUDENT)
$5,000 college scholarship and other prizing
- RUNNERS-UP (2 STUDENTS)
$2,500 college scholarship
PARTICIPATION REQUIREMENTS
12th grade students in Prosper ISD, Frisco ISD, Plano ISD & Arlington ISD. Please read the full Contest Rules below for artwork size and material requirements.
SUBMISSION DEADLINE
All artwork must be received before 5:30 PM on February 28, 2021.
HOW TO SUBMIT ARTWORK
Submissions should be delivered to Dallas Cowboys Community Relations Department at The Star in Frisco or in care of AT&T Stadium. All submitted works must be accompanied by a Contest Submission Form. Please read the full Contest Rules below for artwork size and material requirements.
- ATTN: Community Relations
Dallas Cowboys Headquarters
1 Cowboys Way
Frisco, Texas 75034
If dropping off in-person in Frisco, please take to security at The Star's main entrance (look for the sparkling lights hanging from the ceiling) during normal business hours.
- ATTN: Community Relations
Dallas Cowboys c/o AT&T Stadium
1 AT&T Way
Arlington, Texas 76011
If dropping off in-person in Arlington, please take to security at 'Entry A' during normal business hours.