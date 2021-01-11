Dallas Cowboys Wings and Dreams Art Contest presented by Wingstop Charities | 2021 page 1 

SHOW US YOUR FLAVOR & CREATIVITY

The Dallas Cowboys Wings and Dreams Art Contest presented by Wingstop challenges 12th grade high school students in Propser ISD, Frisco ISD, Plano ISD and Arlington ISD to create unique works of art for the chance to earn college scholarship funds and other prizes!

WINNER (1 STUDENT)

$5,000 college scholarship and other prizing

RUNNERS-UP (2 STUDENTS)

$2,500 college scholarship

PARTICIPATION REQUIREMENTS

12th grade students in Prosper ISD, Frisco ISD, Plano ISD & Arlington ISD. Please read the full Contest Rules below for artwork size and material requirements.

SUBMISSION DEADLINE

All artwork must be received before 5:30 PM on February 28, 2021.

HOW TO SUBMIT ARTWORK

Submissions should be delivered to Dallas Cowboys Community Relations Department at The Star in Frisco or in care of AT&T Stadium. All submitted works must be accompanied by a Contest Submission Form. Please read the full Contest Rules below for artwork size and material requirements.

ATTN: Community Relations

Dallas Cowboys Headquarters

1 Cowboys Way

Frisco, Texas 75034

If dropping off in-person in Frisco, please take to security at The Star's main entrance (look for the sparkling lights hanging from the ceiling) during normal business hours.

ATTN: Community Relations

Dallas Cowboys c/o AT&T Stadium

1 AT&T Way

Arlington, Texas 76011