DCC Camp Brings Joy To Youth Center In Mexico 

But on this day, they were welcomed back with a few unfamiliar faces. While they might not have recognized the people exactly, but definitely knew the uniform and the brand. Members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were the special guests for an event. The DCC squad was in Mexico on its annual calendar shoot.

And for two hours, more than 100 kids (ages 9-12) were treated to a variety of excitement. Not only did the boys and girls learn new dance routines from the cheerleaders, but the DCC members also showed off their football skills as well.

Overall, it was a teaching experience that seemed to impact the DCC as much as the kids at the youth center.

"This has become the highlight of our whole trip," said Kelli Finglass, the DCC Director. "This is an after school program that is based on character. They teach the character traits for the kids. They teach them optimism, excellence, self-control, love, kindness. I think at the end of the day, we'll be more inspired than the kids. This has been an exceptional way to bring the excitement and the fun at the fitness of the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders to our friends in Mexico."

The school's director, Isabela Arana, said it was honor and a "gift" to be associated with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders on this day.

"The programs that we offer at the Delia Morán Vidanta Foundation help children generate different spaces and opportunities to potentiate their abilities and achieve a better future," Arana explained. "We consider this visit a great gift because through it, with the activities that are being carried out, our children can learn from a great example of leadership, teamwork and a wonderful attitude from the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders."

The event was broken up into three sessions – with nine DCC members leading the dance group, five handling the football portion of the camp and then five more playing an assortment of games.

"The kids are adorable," Finglass said. "We've talked football. We've talked hair. We've talked dance. They've learned some English. We've learned some Spanish. It's been absolutely amazing. It's been my favorite experience here."

Arana is well aware how visible the Cowboys and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are, even before this event. But she's hopeful this will help inspire a few more Cowboys fans from the younger generation.