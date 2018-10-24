DeMarcus Lawrence Not Worried About Shoulder

"It's all about learning your body and learning what's best for you," he said.

For Lawrence, that'll mean a little bit of work on his injured shoulder. Lawrence tore his labrum two years ago, and he has been on the Cowboys' injury report ever since he aggravated the problem in the loss to Houston a few weeks ago.

It's always going to draw attention when one of the league's best pass rushers is on the injury report, but Lawrence insisted that he's feeling fine.

"Like I said, I've been playing with it for two years," he said. "It's not a huge problem, it just popped out for one game and now we're back to normal. We're good."

Part of Lawrence's maintenance plan will be working on the shoulder during his downtime. But if the injury didn't keep him off the field back in 2016, it doesn't sound like it's going to stop him this time around, either.