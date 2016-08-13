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Dez Has Big Plans On What He'll Do With Todd Gurley's Jersey

Aug 13, 2016 at 05:30 PM
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David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

LOS ANGELES – It's safe to say Dez Bryant has a tradition on his hands at this point.

After the Cowboys' 28-24 loss to the Rams on Saturday night, Bryant sought out Todd Gurley and swapped jerseys with him. It's a custom that started in soccer, but it has rapidly made its way to the gridiron.

Gurley was the 2015 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and he's one of the most electrifying running backs in the NFL – so it made sense for Bryant to swap jerseys with him as a show of respect.

https://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/764660486436552705

On top of that, the two players share the same representation, so it was a no-brainer.

"We had already made that connection before we stepped on the field," Bryant said. "He's RocNation, so we're family."

Asked what he's going to do with Gurley's jersey – as well as the many others he's accumulated in recent years – Bryant had a fantastic answer.

"It's going to go in my bowling alley," he said. "I've got a bowling alley at home. I'm going to put all the guys' jerseys – all the guys that I've switched with."

-- David Helman

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