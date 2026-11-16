Don't Forget These 5: Effects of Aubrey's missed extra point

ARLINGTON, Texas – In one of the wildest games we've seen all year, the Cowboys and 49ers definitely lit up the scoreboard with an offensive explosion. But in the end, the 49ers were just a better team that made a few more plays.

Still, games like this make us forget some of the early plays that could've changed the outcome. Here are five to remember:

Downs' penalty wipes out sack – On the 49ers' opening drive of the game, the Cowboys led 3-0 and were seeing just how they stacked up with this San Francisco offense. On first down at the 49ers' 48-yard line, Kenny Clark dropped Brock Purdy for a 6-yard loss. But the play was negated on a holding call by Caleb Downs, which gave the 49ers a first down. While there's no guarantee a second-and-16 play would've led to a punt, San Francisco took full advantage and marched right into the end zone with a Deebo Samuel touchdown. A stop on the opening drive of the game could've done wonders for the defense's confidence. Instead, the 49ers jumped out to the quick lead. It was also the first of a few negative plays by Downs on the day.

San Francisco converts third-and-12 to Allen – With the Cowboys leading 10-7 and starting to grab momentum in the game, they forced the 49ers into a third-and-12 just three plays after allowing a third-and-8 conversion by Christian McCaffrey. But this time, Brock Purdy escaped pressure and found Keenan Allen over the middle for a 23-yard gain to the Dallas 38. Instead of a stop and a chance to build on their lead, the Cowboys allowed the 49ers to get a big play and flip the field, which eventually led to them tying the score with a field goal.

Aubrey's missed extra point – It's funny how one point can change a lot in a game with over 80 points scored combined. But the missed extra point by Brandon Aubrey wasn't just a deflating moment after a big touchdown by George Pickens that should've given Dallas a seven-point lead. Instead, the miss wasn't just out of character, but now only adds to this growing narrative that Aubrey has struggled this year. This was his worst miss of the season, and when the 49ers answered with a touchdown, it was the reason the Cowboys trailed by one at the half and not tied. But more than that, the miss changed the way the Cowboys played in the second half. When they were down 31-19, the score should've been 31-20, and if so, they probably try a field goal attempt to cut the lead to eight instead of going for it. Even when they were down 19 early in the fourth quarter, that missed extra point and not kicking the field goal could've made it a 15-point game, which is still two possessions. When the Cowboys scored with 9:08 left, they could've just kicked the extra point again to go down by eight, and then they got the ball back with 6:42 with a chance to tie. So that one miss seemed to have lingering effects for the rest of the day. As it turned out, sure it wouldn't have mattered much in the big scope of things, but it's definitely a kick that will be talked about as we move forward.

Prescott misses Lamb in the flat – The Cowboys were desperate for a scoring drive, trailing 31-19 late in the third quarter. On a third-and-2 at the 49ers' 40-yard line, Dak Prescott had a quick rollout to his right and wanted to connect with CeeDee Lamb. But he short-hopped the ball to Lamb, who had barely turned around when he came out of his break. That miss on third down forced a fourth-down interception, so the Cowboys turned the ball over on downs when they needed to get back in the game.