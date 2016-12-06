 Skip to main content
Doomsday Defense Veteran Dave Edwards Passed Away

Dec 06, 2016 at 03:53 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Longtime Cowboys linebacker Dave Edwards passed away Monday night at the age of 76.

Edwards was one of the key contributors to the Cowboys' Doomsday Defense in the 1960's and 70's. He played 13 seasons from 1963-75, playing on three Super Bowls teams and was a starter on the Super Bowl VI championship team from the 1971 season.

During his career, Edwards had a nose for the ball, totaling in 30 turnovers. He had 13 interceptions, including one returned for a score in the 1967 against the Colts.

He also recovered 16 fumbles throughout his career, which is tied for second in franchise history.

