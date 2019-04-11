 Skip to main content
Draft Show Recap: Judging The 7-Round Mock

Apr 11, 2019 at 04:00 PM
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

FRISCO, Texas – It's easy to fixate on pick No. 58, but there are plenty of other decisions facing the Cowboys in two weeks.

With 14 days until the 2019 NFL Draft, that was the goal of Thursday's episode of "The Draft Show." Dane Brugler recently completed a **seven-round mock draft**, and that was the early focus of the show.

  • The picks are one thing, but it's important to note the logic behind the picks. In the first segment of his show, the guys went through Dane's mock picks and argued the logic in his thought process. The Cowboys' mock draft class included five defenders and a running back, but there was plenty of back and forth about which other players were available with their selections.
  • As always, the second segment featured fan questions. This week's questions addressed a lot of issues – what's the difference between Juan Thornhill and Darnell Savage? Do the Cowboys have a shot at Jeffery Simmons? Which Day 3 wide receivers are the most polished? What's the scouting report on Alabama's Christian Miller?
  • The third segment of the show had the working title of "Would You Rather?" Bryan and Dane weighed their options with two different players at all of the Cowboys' problem spots, trying to come to a consensus of who they'd rather draft. Two of the most intriguing debated were over cornerbacks Justin Layne and Deandre Baker, as well as running backs Trayveon Williams and Justice Hill.

Thursday's full episode can be seen here:

