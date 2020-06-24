Wednesday, Jun 24, 2020 03:00 PM

Ezekiel Elliott "Feeling Good" In COVID-19 Recovery

18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Ezekiel-Elliott-Feeling-Good-In-COVID-19-Recovery-hero

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott says he's "feeling good" a week after reports surfaced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

"I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal," Elliott said in a Twitch chat with Scooter Magruder. "I still can't work out. I've got to wait until … I could've went and gotten re-tested this week. I just decided it won't hurt just to wait another week and just give myself more time to rest up. But I feel good."

NFL Media was the first to report last week, through confirmation from Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux, that the star running back had contracted the virus but was feeling good.

Elliott is entering his fifth season with the Cowboys, fresh off a third career Pro Bowl appearance in which he rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Related Content

WR: It's A Mistake To Sleep On Michael Gallup
news

WR: It's A Mistake To Sleep On Michael Gallup

With the NFL Draft completed and free agency at least slowing down here as the summer approaches, it's time to take a closer look at every position.
CowBuzz: Ha Ha's Hilarious Escape From Two Bears
news

CowBuzz: Ha Ha's Hilarious Escape From Two Bears

Cowboys fans have yet to see safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix on the field yet, but thanks to a recent Instagram post we can see he still has the speed to get past the bears. 
Mailbag: Zeke's Start Compared To Emmitt's?
news

Mailbag: Zeke's Start Compared To Emmitt's?

After four seasons, how do Zeke's rushing and receiving numbers match up to Emmitt's first four years? 
CowBuzz: Dak Tips His Cowboy Hat After Signing
news

CowBuzz: Dak Tips His Cowboy Hat After Signing

On Monday, it was announced Dak Prescott would proceed with signing his one-year franchise tender, pushing his free agency to the next offseason unless both sides can come to a multi-year agreement by the July 15 deadline.

Advertising