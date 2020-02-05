FA Forecast: Could Kai Forbath Fit Into The Plans?

With a new coaching staff and a long list of eligible free agents, the 2020 offseason promises to be a fascinating and critical stretch for the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL's free agent signing period officially begins March 18, when unrestricted free agents can test their value on the open market. The Cowboys also have a March 18 deadline to make qualifying offers to their restricted free agents and obtain right of first refusal.

With so many decisions looming, the DallasCowboys.com staff has grouped the Cowboys' 30 free-agents-to-be into five categories to analyze throughout the week.

We continue the five-part series with a closer look at a few unrestricted free agents who could be headed back to the Cowboys for the right price. While this group won't be among the headliners of any free-agent class, they all have solid roles with the team and could provide depth at their respective positions.

For the Right Price:

Anthony Brown, Cornerback:

Brown spent the second half of last season on injured reserve after suffering a triceps injury in November. Brown was a sixth round pick in 2016 and began contributing to the defense almost immediately as a rookie. He has started 33 games in his career, mostly in nickel situations. He has four interceptions with the Cowboys.

C.J. Goodwin, Cornerback:

Goodwin was considered the best player on the special teams units last year, leading the team with 10 tackles in the kicking game. He barely saw the field on defense, but appeared in all 16 games last season, primarily as a gunner. Goodwin, who will be 30 at the start of the 2020 season, was signed off the Bengals' practice squad in 2018.

Jeff Heath, Safety:

Heath has been with Dallas since being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2013. He's been a leader of the special teams for most of that time and a starting safety for the past three seasons. Heath recently underwent off-season shoulder surgery after having played through significant pain in the final games of the season. New defensive and special teams coordinators Mike Nolan and John Fassel will have to determine how much they value his abilities going forward.

Joe Thomas, Linebacker:

Thomas, 28, is one of five Dallas linebackers who are currently free agents. Although he battled through injuries at times, Thomas still played in 15 games last season, and between special teams and defensive snaps recorded 36 tackles, good for 11th on the team. Thomas was signed in 2018.

Joe Looney, Center:

Looney has shown continued value since joining the Cowboys in 2016 as a backup. In that time, he's filled in for long stretches at guard, and, more notably, as the starting center when Travis Frederick was sidelined with Guillain-Barre syndrome for the 2018 season. He will be 30 at the start of the 2020 season.

Kai Forbath, Kicker:

Dallas signed Forbath on December 9 after the continued mid-season struggles of starting kicker Brett Maher. Forbath, 32, didn't miss a field goal as a Cowboy, going a perfect 10-10, including 7-7 from the 40 to 49-yard range. The Cowboys have already signed another kicker in Tristan Vizcaino to likely compete with a veteran, which could likely be Forbath if he's retained.

Next Up:

Wednesday : For The Right Price (6 Players)

: For The Right Price (6 Players) Thursday : Big Decisions to Make (5 Players)

: Big Decisions to Make (5 Players) Friday: High Priority Free Agents (5 Players)