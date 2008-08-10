Fast Starts Mean Something This Time Of Year

Aug 09, 2008 at 07:26 PM

first-team, starting with the   defense:

  • OK, so it's only one play. But it seemed a tad ironic that Roy Williams   came flying into the picture on the very first play of the game to make the   tackle on a short run. Sure, we all want to see what he does in coverage, but   for the first play, it was a nice glimpse of the old days.
  • The second play was even better. The Cowboys will show a 4-4 look, taking   out a cornerback, Mike Jenkins in this case, and inserting nose tackle Tank   Johnson, who just so happened to get a sack. The Cowboys will look to match up   personnel with opponents. If they see two tight ends, with two running backs,   they're going with that bigger package. And you can do that when you have   cornerbacks that cover.
  • OK, promise not to dissect every play, but the third play of the game was   interesting, too. The Cowboys went with a dime package, putting six defensive   backs on the field, with Anthony Henry lining up in a safety slot, to cover   the tight end. The key with this defense will ultimately come down to how much   pressure the Cowboys can generate with only four down linemen and a   linebacker. The result was a 1-yard screen pass that safety Ken Hamlin blew up   from the start.
  • On offense, you have to give credit to that starting line. They kept Romo   with a clean pocket. He was able to just sit there and play catch with Witten   and Crayton.
  • The line pushed the pile in the running game, too. And even when there   wasn't much room, Barber was . . . well, Barber. That's what he is, a bruising   running back.
  • When the Cowboys went three-wide, Sam Hurd entered the game, along with   Crayton and Owens. Now, that might change next week. With Miles Austin having   a nice game - five catches for 64 yards - don't be surprised if the Cowboys   let Austin get some looks in that role.
  • Despite Martellus Bennett listed second on the depth chart, Tony Curtis was used often in the two-tight end looks. He is more versatile than Bennett right now because he can play the H-back role as well.

OK, so there are some first-team assessments. Sure, I saw the rest of   the game. I know there were plenty of problems.

But honestly, isn't that the way you would prefer it? Wouldn't you rather see   your starters go out and execute with near perfection on offense and show some   muscle on defense. If someone has to struggle, at least it is the backups.

Now, for depth purposes, sure, you'd like for the entire team to play well.   And maybe, over the course of the preseason, that will be the case.

But playing like this beats the alternative. You sure would hate for the   starters to come out flat and stink up this place, only for the third-teamers to   save the day.

Work to do? Definitely.

But this is really no different than what we expected coming into camp. All   of the major question marks and uncertainties surrounded the backup positions   anyway.

And nothing that happened Saturday night has changed that perception.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Updates: Waletzko To IR; Watkins Signed To Roster

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Dak Prescott Not Listed On IR; Expected To Start

The Cowboys have sent out their final injury report of the week and quarterback Dak Prescott is not listed, meaning he'll start Sunday vs. Detroit.

news

Spagnola: Can't Let These Runnin' Lions Roar

Despite Dak Prescott coming back, the Cowboys defense needs to remember the "sting," and not let the Lions get their running game going on Sunday.

news

Cowboys Catch-Up: Return Of The Dak Prescott

Check out the top headlines of the week as the Cowboys recovered from a tough loss, only to get focused on the Lions with the return of their starting quarterback.

Advertising