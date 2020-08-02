FB Jamize Olawale Opting Out Of 2020 Season

Fullback Jamize Olawale is the third Cowboys player opting out of the 2020 season.

Opt-outs are an option for NFL players this season as part of an adjustment to the league's collective bargaining agreement during the nation's COVID-19 crisis.

Olawale will be placed on the Reserve/Opt-Out list and receive a stipend for 2020 with his contract rolling to next year. There are two opt-out categories: voluntary and higher-risk. If a player is in the high-risk category, they receive a $350,000 stipend and credit for an accrued season. In the voluntary category, it's a $150,000 stipend and no accrued season.

The Cowboys picked up the option on Olawale's contract in March. He has been the team's starting fullback the past two seasons, though not heavily featured on offense, playing about 10 percent of the snaps last season. Primarily he has been a core special teams contributor. Last year he tied for fifth on the team with five tackles in coverage.

It remains to be seen how the Cowboys fill Olawale's spot this season. Behind Pro Bowl starter Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the team has three undrafted rookie running backs on the training camp roster: Sewo Olonilua, Darius Anderson and Rico Dowdle. At 240 pounds, Olonilua might be able to switch to a lead-blocking role.

Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady and undrafted rookie receiver Stephen Guidry have also opted out for 2020. The league has yet to set an official opt-out deadline for players, according to reports.