Final (For Now)

Quarterback (3)
Tony Romo
Jon Kitna
Stephen McGee
Summary: Same group as last year, with McGee taking another step forward in his development. The Cowboys liked Tom Brandstater, but there's no room for four QBs. McGee's reps will be scarce enough on the scout team.
Running Back (4)
Felix Jones
DeMarco Murray
Tashard Choice
Phillip Tanner
Summary: Team owner/GM Jerry Jones hinted at a heavy running back group. He was right, with Tanner joining Murray and Choice behind starter Felix Jones. But the Cowboys don't have a fullback right now because they cut Chapas, Chris Gronkowski, Jason Pociask and Isaiah Greenhouse.
Wide Receiver (5)
Miles Austin
Dez Bryant
Kevin Ogletree
Dwayne Harris
Jesse Holley
Summary: Harris and Holley made the team with strong preseason performances. Radway was pushing both of them before his injury.
Tight End (4)
Jason Witten
Martellus Bennett
John Phillips
Martin Rucker
Summary: Bennett seems doubtful for the opener due to a high ankle sprain, so Rucker adds depth and another pass-catcher. Phillips is a steady and versatile backup to Witten.
Offensive Line (10)
Doug Free
Bill Nagy
Phil Costa
Kyle Kosier
Tyron Smith
Montrae Holland
David Arkin
Jermey Parnell
Sam Young
Kevin Kowalski
Summary: Not really surprising that the Cowboys went heavy here, keeping both backup tackles Young and Parnell. They're committed to developing young guys. Kowalski's performance against Minnesota was impressive, and he adds depth at center aside from Kosier as an emergency option.
Defensive Line (7)
Kenyon Coleman
Jay Ratliff
Marcus Spears
Jason Hatcher
Josh Brent
Sean Lissemore
Clifton Geathers
Summary: The team kept a fifth defensive end (Geathers) for depth, particularly with Marcus Spears coming off a groin injury. Youth served again, with Lissemore and Geathers pushing out Olshansky.
Linebacker (7)
Anthony Spencer
Bradie James
Keith Brooking
DeMarcus Ware
Sean Lee
Victor Butler
Alex Albright
Summary: Second-round inside linebacker Bruce Carter (knee) will start the season on the Non-Football Injury list, but the Cowboys only kept three ILBs. Cummings' release is a bit of a surprise. Another 2009 draft pick disappears; Williams loses his spot to Albright, who was more active on defense and special teams.
Cornerback (5)
Terence Newman
Mike Jenkins
Orlando Scandrick
Alan Ball
Bryan McCann
Summary: The Cowboys certainly needed a fifth corner (McCann) with Newman and Jenkins missing all of preseason. Scandrick and Ball could play a lot in the opener.
Safety (4)
Gerald Sensabaugh
Abram Elam
Barry Church
Danny McCray
Summary: Tough call on Owusu-Ansah, who has talent and lost most of his rookie year to injury. But Church and McCray add so much on special teams.
Specialists (4)
David Buehler
Dan Bailey
Mat McBriar
L.P. Ladouceur
Summary: Bailey will likely handle place kicks to start the season, with Buehler the kickoff threat from the 35-yard line. Apparently the Cowboys weren't committed to guaranteeing the salaries for veteran kickers Shayne Graham and Dave Rayner.