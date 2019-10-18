Final Thoughts: Scheming Up A Winning Effort

FRISCO, Texas – So much of this matchup has been about injuries, and that's going to bear watching as we move forward.

We know about the Cowboys' concerns, but this is also a banged up Eagles roster coming into AT&T Stadium on Sunday night. Whoever handles their losses better is going to have a huge leg up in this division matchup.

I'm going to take a look at that in this week's notebook, but there are several other elements to consider. Here's what I'm watching for Week 7.