Five Days After First Visit, Ryan Reports

Jan 19, 2011 at 01:23 AM

Rob Ryan, expected to be announced as the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator any time now, reported to Valley Ranch on Wednesday.

Wearing jeans and a pullover sweatshirt and carrying a leather brief case, the former Browns and Raiders defensive coordinator was greeted by head coach Jason Garrett after being dropped off at the front door of the complex. 

Ryan first interviewed for the Cowboys' opening on Friday, and supposedly agreed to terms at some point early in the weekend. He spent the early part of this week driving from Cleveland with his family, and would seem likely to finalize his hiring today.

Ryan has spent part of the time since deciding to take the job attempting to put together a defensive staff, which could be announced at the same time his hiring is made official by the club.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mick Shots: There's Always Something To Adjust

The kicking situation, the latest on the offensive line, Michael Gallup, a Sean Lee sighting and more.
news

Cowboys firman al pateador Lirim Hajrullahu

Los Cowboys firmaron al pateador Lirim Hajrullahu al equipo de práctica en caso de que Greg Zuerlein no pueda regresar a tiempo para el partido del domingo contra los Falcons.
news

Notes: Kicker Signed; Parsons-Pitts "PA Rivalry"

News and notes from Wednesday at The Star, including a kicker signing and a rivalry between two star rookies that dates back to high school.
news

Updates: 6 Cowboys Don't Practice; Injury Report

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.
Advertising