Five Days After First Visit, Ryan Reports

Rob Ryan, expected to be announced as the Cowboys' new defensive coordinator any time now, reported to Valley Ranch on Wednesday.

Wearing jeans and a pullover sweatshirt and carrying a leather brief case, the former Browns and Raiders defensive coordinator was greeted by head coach Jason Garrett after being dropped off at the front door of the complex.

Ryan first interviewed for the Cowboys' opening on Friday, and supposedly agreed to terms at some point early in the weekend. He spent the early part of this week driving from Cleveland with his family, and would seem likely to finalize his hiring today.