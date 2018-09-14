Flip Side: Giants Writer Talks Zeke, Flowers & More

FRISCO, Texas – It's always intriguing how such a familiar opponent can look so different.

The New York Giants are still the New York Giants, and this is still a divisional rivalry. We know this team very well. At the same time, the Giants have a new coaching staff, a new defensive scheme and some brand new players – some of whom you've heard of and some of whom you haven't.

As always, that's the point of today's piece. Today we're going to detail some of the Giants' key players and how they might affect this Week 2 matchup against Dallas. One of these players should be very familiar to you if you've watched a Cowboys-Giants game any time recently. The other two are newcomers.

Let's take a look.

Nemesis: NT Damon Harrison

This new Giants coaching staff has shifted their from a 4-3 scheme to a 3-4 look with Damon Harrison playing the nose -- which couldn't be more perfect for him. Harrison will thrive as that two-gap nose due to his mass and overall body strength.

He is difficult to move off the spot, and when he has to deal with double-teams he is just as impressive. When blockers attempt to push him, he just anchors down and locates the ball. It's a problem for the offense, scheme-wise, when they have this massive man in the middle of the line and they have to commit resources in order to deal with him. Running the ball at him is not a good option generally, nor is going a man or a gap over, because he shows the ability to work down the line in order to make a tackle.

He's a square player along the line and he makes it difficult for blockers to turn him. Square players don't provide a way for the ball to cut in the running game. It forces running backs to be indecisive with which hole they want to hit. By clogging the middle, Harrison also allows his linebackers the freedom to react to the ball unblocked -- thus allowing them to make tackles.

Where the Cowboys will need to be careful is with Harrison's ability to push the pocket in the passing game -- not with his quickness, but his raw power. Once he gets that mass going forward he can be difficult to control.

Weapon: RB Saquon Barkley

Saquon Barkley is one of the most dynamic players that I have ever scouted in college football. This will sound crazy, but he reminds me of Barry Sanders in the way he plays. He is one of those "hold your breath" type of players with the ball in his hands. He has the capability of scoring from anywhere on the field.

There is no question that he will be the focal point in the game plan this week. Just in the first week against the Jaguars, the coaches were creating opportunities for him, not just running the ball but in the passing game, as well, by lining him up wide as a receiver. As a matter of fact, the interception that Eli Manning threw for a pick-six which turned the game around was a ball to Barkley.

What makes Barkley so dangerous is his ability to break tackles, even when tacklers get a good shot on him. I have already seen snaps this season where defenders have tried to bring him down and they just bounce off him. Where the Jaguars did have success against him was when they forced him to stop, then got enough bodies to the ball in order to bring him down.

If the Cowboys are going to once again have defensive success, they will need to take advantage of this Giants offensive line and play on their side of the line of scrimmage. It was a struggle for the Giants to block the Jaguars and this matchup with the Cowboys will not be any easier for them.

Under the Radar: S Curtis Riley

I have to admit that I didn't know much about Curtis Riley before he came to the Giants from the Tennessee Titans. Usually when studying the Giants defensively, especially at the safety spot, it is Landon Collins who draws your attention. For years, Collins has been a thorn in the Cowboys' side due to his ability to cover Jason Witten or play down in the box to handle their running game.

Riley gives the Giants a little bit different feel from what they've had in the past playing opposite Collins. He has more of a free safety build to him but the physicality of a strong. There were several snaps in the Jacksonville game where he was in on the play, whether the Jaguars ran the ball with Leonard Fournette or attempted to work it down the field. He's a veteran player that is confident in his ability to put himself in position to make plays.

I also noticed on tape that he was a dependable tackler. There was a time in previous years where the Giants didn't have that type of player to fall back on other than Collins. Something to keep an eye on with Curtis Riley is that he's an aggressive safety from the standpoint of how he likes to attack.

The Jaguars did a good job of moving both Riley and Collins in order to create opportunities for their offense. I would expect the Cowboys to do the same.

-Bryan Broaddus