Former Cowboys CB Breaks Down Giants Match-Up

Cowboys Offense vs. Giants Defense:

The tackles - Flozell Adams and Marc Colombo - they're going to have to have a big day. That Giants' line, all the way across with Justin Tuck and Mathias Kiwanuka, you have to contain that front. You have to be able to stop them and you have to run the football against them. And you have to be able to protect when you try to throw the ball. The Cowboys weren't able to do that successfully the last time. The Giants did a great job of getting after Brad. I know it's Brad Johnson and not Tony Rom, but they were able to get after Tony last year. And even though they've lost some great pass-rushers, they still have guys that get it done. You lose Michael Strahan and think they're going to slow down, and they don't. You lose Osi Umenyiora for the year, they don't slow down. They've done a great job of developing their young talent and those guys have stepped it up on defense. They're a top-five defense in the league. The Cowboys saw a great defense last week in Pittsburgh, and they'll see another one this week with the Giants.