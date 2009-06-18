Former Jaguars Safety Hoping For Smooth Transition

How different is it being your first year with the team as opposed to being a rookie and coming in for the first time and opening your eyes to the NFL?

Sensabaugh: It's easier because football is standard no matter where you're playing. I mean cover three is three, four is four, man is man. You just have to get the terminology different. Everybody runs the same pretty much defense, it's just a different front, with the 3-4 or 4-3, whatever you want to run it's just a different front. But the backside of the defense is pretty much standard league wise. A little wrinkles here and there, but it's pretty easy. So I just have to get used to the new terminology.